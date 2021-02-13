"Rohit Sharma was born to bat" - Twitter erupts after opener smashes 7th Test hundred

Rohit Sharma has scored a majestic hundred against England on Day 1 of the second Test in Chennai. The 33-year-old, who reached his century in just 130 balls, is playing superbly on the turning track at Chepauk.

Rohit Sharma made sure he dominated the England bowlers in Chennai. He brought up his fourth Test hundred as an opener and his seventh overall in the longest format of the game.

Fans on Twitter hail Rohit Sharma for his majestic hundred

Rohit Sharma received a lot of stick on social media for throwing his wicket away after getting good starts in Australia. The right-handed batsman has now answered his critics in style.

Fans and cricketers, both former and current, took to Twitter to express their excitement as Rohit Sharma was finally back to his best. Here is what they had to say:

Top class @ImRo45 you are a beauty. Brilliant 100 #INDvsENG — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 13, 2021

Well played @ImRo45 One of most satisfying century in challenging conditions. Also shows the importance of positive intent, decisive footwork when batting on a tough pitch. Now convert this into a biggie. #INDvsENG #class #elegance @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/h9yGqmKJvs — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 13, 2021

Finally got his deserving hundred 🇮🇳 proud of you bro @ImRo45 long way to go, make it double,triple 🤞🏽 #INDvsENG #hitmanshow pic.twitter.com/ldKPJ2Hjw1 — Khaleel Ahmed (@imK_Ahmed13) February 13, 2021

Rohit becomes the 1st indian & overall 2nd player after Gayle to hit Centuries in all 3 formats against England!!!@ImRo45 #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/IyxUuZb5mz — Rohit Sharma Trends™ (@TrendsRohit) February 13, 2021

First innings score will be very crucial in this game. As you have got a dominating 100, get a big one to get England out of the game. That is what will be classy! “With great power, comes great responsibilities” @ImRo45 #INDvsENG 👍 — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) February 13, 2021

Such a special player. Rohit Sharma was just born to bat. His batting today is an illustration. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 13, 2021

ROHIT SHARMA now have scored hundreds in each of the three formats against four different opponents - Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa and England.



No other player has did so against more than two opponents.#INDvENG — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 13, 2021

Rohit Sharma has crossed both scores, 91 and 97. So no party for Gambhir and Dhoni fans today on Twitter. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 13, 2021

When people throw stones at you,convert them into milestones. That's the only way you can triumph over them. Well played Hitman @ImRo45 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/G2y3J6VAnI — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 13, 2021

Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma

they wanted they got pic.twitter.com/quAjcKGkQJ — Mr. Critic 4️⃣5️⃣🎭 (@ChiragAmritkar) February 13, 2021

When he bats like this, there’s no better sight in contemporary cricket. Top class century by #RohitSharma — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 13, 2021

Pure Ton @ImRo45 !! What a player to watch ... like all the great sports people ... he makes it look so simple & easy which it certainly isn’t !!! #INDvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 13, 2021

#INDvsENG

Century for Rohit Sharma



Rohit to his haters rn : pic.twitter.com/6sSDOyjlbC — Muskurahat 🌸💚 (@__Muskurahat__) February 13, 2021

Hundred for Rohit Sharma, a masterclass from Hitman in a turner at Chepauk. 7th hundred in Tests - 100* from 130 balls including 14 fours and 2 sixes. Well played, Ro. pic.twitter.com/FAngItGchE — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 13, 2021

Team India won an important toss and opted to bat first in the second Test. However, they got off to the worst possible start as in-form opener Shubman Gill was dismissed for a duck.

Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara then began to consolidate the Indian innings. The duo added 85 runs off just 113 balls, with Rohit doing the bulk of the scoring.

England hit back with two quick wickets, including Virat Kohli's prized scalp. But Rohit Sharma has ensured that the scoreboard keeps ticking and there is no panic in the Indian camp.

The 33-year-old is building another solid partnership with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and the pair need to bat for as long as possible.