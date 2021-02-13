"Rohit Sharma was born to bat" - Twitter erupts after opener smashes 7th Test hundred

Rohit Sharma has scored a majestic hundred against England on Day 1 of the second Test in Chennai. The 33-year-old, who reached his century in just 130 balls, is playing superbly on the turning track at Chepauk.
Rohit Sharma made sure he dominated the England bowlers in Chennai. He brought up his fourth Test hundred as an opener and his seventh overall in the longest format of the game.
Fans on Twitter hail Rohit Sharma for his majestic hundred
Rohit Sharma received a lot of stick on social media for throwing his wicket away after getting good starts in Australia. The right-handed batsman has now answered his critics in style.
Fans and cricketers, both former and current, took to Twitter to express their excitement as Rohit Sharma was finally back to his best. Here is what they had to say:
Team India won an important toss and opted to bat first in the second Test. However, they got off to the worst possible start as in-form opener Shubman Gill was dismissed for a duck.
Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara then began to consolidate the Indian innings. The duo added 85 runs off just 113 balls, with Rohit doing the bulk of the scoring.
England hit back with two quick wickets, including Virat Kohli's prized scalp. But Rohit Sharma has ensured that the scoreboard keeps ticking and there is no panic in the Indian camp.
The 33-year-old is building another solid partnership with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and the pair need to bat for as long as possible.Published 13 Feb 2021, 14:05 IST