Saw lot of improvement in Rishabh Pant’s keeping in the first Test: Kiran More

Former India wicketkeeper Kiran More has backed Rishabh Pant to be the team’s long-time wicketkeeper despite his recent struggles behind the stumps.

While Rishabh Pant scored a sizzling 91 in the first innings against England in Chennai, he missed a few chances while keeping, much to the frustration of the Indian bowlers.

Nevertheless, while speaking to Sportskeeda’s Indranil Basu in an SK Live session on Facebook, More asserted that he could see improvements in Rishabh Pant’s keeping in the first Test. The 58-year-old said in this regard:

“I always believe that turning tracks are enjoyable to keep wickets because you are in the game all the time. He (Rishabh Pant) seemed to be enjoying it. He was in the game; he was chatting all the time. The way he collected some balls was outstanding. A caught behind was superb. I saw a lot of improvement in the Test match, and he will keep on improving with confidence.”

Admitting that Rishabh Pant still has a long way to go, More asked the management to give him time. He also cited the examples of Adam Gilchrist and MS Dhoni, who found it tough initially but went on to become two of the greatest wicketkeepers in history.

“There is some work to do with Rishabh. But he is young. We have to give him time to settle down. He will be one of the best wicketkeepers in world cricket in future. When Adam Gilchrist came in, he was also struggling. Even MS Dhoni struggled in the initial stages of his career. Lot of people called and told me that Dhoni is not a Test wicketkeeper. Rishabh Pant has got something special about his batting. If he misses a couple of chances, doesn’t matter. With experience, he is going to keep on improving. He is a match winner,” said Kiran More.

Kiran More bats for a wicketkeeping coach for Rishabh Pant

Kiran More, regarded as one of India’s finest glovemen, urged the team management and BCCI to hire a wicketkeeping coach to help Rishabh Pant grow as a keeper. The 58-year-old said in this regard:

“Consistency is very important for a keeper. Rishabh has got some small issues that can be sorted out. He needs a good wicketkeeping coach, who can aid him and prepare him for all the matches. Somebody should anaylze Pant, talk to him day-to-day. What are the areas he needs to concentrate on? The technique he needs to improve. That will help Rishabh Pant big time.”

Explaining the challenges an Indian wicketkeeper faces, More elaborated:

“When you play at home, in Chennai you have red soil. When you come to west, it’s again red soil. But, when you go to north and east, it is black soil. So, it’s a different ball-game for a wicketkeeper. In Australia, there are bouncy wickets. So we need to be prepared. Like we have batting and bowling coach, why not a wicketkeeping coach? The team management and BCCI must think about it.”

Following his batting exploits in the first Test, Rishabh Pant looks set to retain his spot in the playing XI for the second Test that begins on February 13.