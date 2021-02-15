Watch: Jack Leach gets the better of Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's promotion to number five didn't work. The left-hander fell to Jack Leach without scoring too many runs.

After scoring a boundary, Rishabh Pant was enticed to come down the track to a flighted delivery. However, the ball spat off the surface, and missed Rishabh Pant's almighty heave.

Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes kept his eyes on the ball to complete a fabulous stumping, reducing India to 65/4.

Team India came out to bat on Day 3 trying to build on their 195-run first-innings lead on a pitch that was beginning to deteriorate. However, they lost half the side without getting to the three-figure mark.

Foakes has been sensational behind the stumps, playing a part in three of five dismissals on the third day. After running out Cheteshwar Pujara, Foakes completed a fabulous stumping of Rohit Sharma, who was looking to up the ante.

Rishabh Pant's stumping was also a brilliant one from the England wicketkeeper, as the ball spun and bounced past the batsman's inside edge.

However, skipper Virat Kohli is still at the crease. After the fall of Axar Patel, he has been joined in the middle by Ravichandran Ashwin, who will have a bigger role to play later in the match.

Although it has been a great morning session for the visitors, they are far behind in the game. Team India have managed to extend their lead to over 300 runs as the second Test in Chennai heads for a swift finish.

Going by England's tame first-innings effort, the visitors face a tall task to avoid a thumping defeat. Needless to say, Ravichandran Ashwin and co. could be more than a handful in the fourth innings at the Chepauk.