Twitterati baffled as Kuldeep Yadav misses out yet again

Indian left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has yet again missed out on an opportunity to feature in Team India's playing XI in Test cricket. Shahbaz Nadeem has been preferred ahead of the 26-year-old for the first Test against England in Chennai.
All-rounder Axar Patel was named in the hosts' Test squad for the first two games as Ravindra Jadeja is yet to recover from the thumb injury he sustained in the Sydney Test.
Indian skipper Virat Kohli justified Patel's selection by saying he is a like-for-like replacement for Jadeja. Thus, the 27-year-old looked set to make his Test debut in Chennai.
However, Patel suffered an injury on Thursday and was ruled out of the first Test. As a result, Team India decided to include Washington Sundar in their playing XI, owing to his all-round ablitly.
Fans on Twitter react to Kuldeep Yadav's exclusion
Shahbaz Nadeem, who was drafted in as a replacement for Axar Patel, has only played a solitary Test for India.
Thus, many fans couldn't fathom why an inexperienced spinner like Nadeem got the nod ahead of Kuldeep Yadav. They took to Twitter to express their disappointment and here is what they had to say:
Kuldeep Yadav made his Test debut for India against Australia at Dharamsala back in 2017. However, he has just played six Tests ever since, scalping 24 wickets. He last played a Test in January 2019 at the SCG, where he picked up a five-wicket haul.
Before the first Test, Kohli explained that Kuldeep wasn't part of Team India's playing XI in Australia because of the overseas conditions and team balance. However, the 32-year-old also stated that the wrist-spinner will feature regularly in India's home season.
It seemed certain after Kohli's video conference that Kuldeep Yadav would be getting his chance in the Chennai Test. However, the 26-year-old finds himself warming the bench yet again.
One of the other reasons why Kuldeep Yadav might have been left out is that the wrist-spinner's natural spin takes the ball away from the left-handers. Since Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar also provide the similar kind of drift, Team India might have inclined towards picking Nadeem.
England have won the toss and have opted to bat first on what looks to be a brilliant batting track. Thus, Team India's five-pronged bowling attack will need to pick up early wickets to gain an upper hand in the game.Published 05 Feb 2021, 10:45 IST