IND vs England 2021: Wasim Jaffer hilariously uses Mirzapur characters to describe the relationship between Jadeja, Shardul, and Curran over the next few months

Wasim Jaffer continues to enthrall his fans with hilarious posts on his official Twitter handle. In the latest one, he used a scene comprising three popular characters from the famous web series 'Mirzapur' to depict the relationship between Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, and Sam Curran over the next couple of months.

Currently, all three cricketers are playing in the first Test at Trent Bridge. In the IPL, the trio play together for Chennai Super Kings and are crucial players for the franchise.

According to references used by Jaffer, the Indian duo Thakur and Jadeja will duel with Sam Curran in the ongoing Test series. Later from September 19, they will turn up for CSK and play together in unison.

After the conclusion of the IPL, they will again be at loggerheads during the ICC T20 World Cup in October and November. Wasim Jaffer insinuated this by using three cult characters from a series called Mirzapur.

Jaffer shared the following post and captioned it:

Jadeja, Thakur, and Curran rest of the year #ENGvIND #IPL2021 #T20WC

CSK is a great franchise and hopefully, I can contribute more in the coming years: Sam Curran

While speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Sam Curran recently admitted that he loves playing for Chennai Super Kings and hopes to perform well for them in the upcoming seasons. About his experience while playing with the popular franchise, he said:

"A player like Dhoni, he's got such a big presence in the game. He's achieved so many amazing things. Naturally, you get confidence from that. There's nothing better for me as a younger player to get put in those scenarios. It wasn't the best season for the team, but you learn so much, and obviously, this season when the IPL was played in India, we were second on the table. It's a great franchise and hopefully, I can contribute more in the coming years"

"It's just an environment where you eat and sleep cricket. You're always around the guys and you can ask questions, see how guys train, learn new tricks. It's an environment where you come across guys you never see in day-to-day life. It's been fantastic for me. It gives you great confidence when you perform," Sam Curran concluded

