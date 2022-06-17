"That's not a good thing as there is no continuity"- Aakash Chopra questions selection process of India's T20I squad

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels that the IPL has hugely influenced the selection process of India's T20I team.

The 44-year-old was really happy that Rahul Tripathi got a well-deserved maiden call-up to the national team after a great IPL 2022. However, he also feels someone like Deepak Hooda, who has been waiting for his chance, will be upset if he doesn't get a game.

Aakash Chopra also pointed out how the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, who played for India last year, are no longer on the selectors' radar. Here's what Aakash Chopra had to say in a video on his YouTube channel after India announced their T20I team for the Ireland tour:

"If Deepak Hooda doesn't play, I will be very disappointed. Rahul Tripathi might not get a game and that begs a question to be asked. Last year in Sri Lanka you picked Padikkal and many others like Sakariya and Warrier who debuted for India. But now they aren't even in your scheme of things."

Chopra also shed light on what former Indian coach Sanjay Bangar had to say about the influence of the IPL on the selection process. He added:

"Sanjay Bangar said that IPL becomes a stumbling block for selectors and that's so true because you need to move away from your process that you believed in last year and that's not a good thing as there is no continuity."

BCCI @BCCI India Squad

It could be a new journey for Hardik Pandya: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra was delighted to see all-rounder Hardik Pandya named India's captain for the tour. The 28-year-old, in his first IPL season as captain, took the Gujarat Titans to the title.

Chopra also pointed out how impressive Pandya was with his bowling changes and field placements. He claimed the all-rounder can be Rohit Sharma's deputy in white-ball cricket for India and stated:

"Out of the four young captains Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, KL, Rahul and Hardik, I think he was the best. Others have the experience but the way he made the bowling changes, setting the field and using his resources, I feel he did really really well. It could be the start of a new journey for Hardik Pandya. If you're looking to make someone vice-captain under Rohit Sharma in shorter formats, he could be it."

It will be interesting to see who fills the slots left by Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer in India's playing XI as the duo will leave for the one-off Test against England.

