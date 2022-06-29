[Watch] Captain Hardik Pandya abuses Harshal Patel, Ishan Kishan after India waste a review vs Ireland

Hardik Pandya had a memorable debut as India's captain as the visitors beat Ireland 2-0 in the T20I series.

However, the 28-year-old didn't have a great day while taking the reviews in the second T20I. India burnt both their reviews and Pandya was particularly frustrated with the second one.

Harshal Patel bowled a slower delivery that struck Lorcan Tucker on the pads and went on the bounce to Ishan Kishan. The Indians appealed for an LBW and Kishan missed the chance to run-out Tucker, who was out of his crease at the striker's end.

After much pondering, both Kishan and Patel urged Hardik Pandya to go for the review. But replays showed that the impact was clearly outside off and India lost both their reviews. In frustration, Pandya uttered a few expletives to both Kishan and Patel. Here's a video of the same:

Peivi Shoe Popa @rudra13_ And People Want This Guy to Become India's Permanent T20 Captain ..

Hardik Pandya's men almost dug themselves a hole in second T20I

India posted a mammoth target of 226 thanks to Deepak Hooda's century and from the outset, it looked way too much for the Irish to chase down. However, Paul Stirling (40 off 18) gave them the ideal start and his opening partner Andrew Balbirnie (60 off 37) carried the momentum forward.

The Irish lost their way a bit in the middle overs, but the experienced George Dockrell (34 not out off 16) hit some lusty blows and kept Ireland in with a shout. Young Umran Malik held his nerves in the last over to give India a thrilling win by just four runs.

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 Congratulations to the team, staff and our fans for an amazing effort. Well done to Ireland for a brilliant game Fantastic game to finish off the seriesCongratulations to the team, staff and our fans for an amazing effort. Well done to Ireland for a brilliant game Fantastic game to finish off the series 🇮🇳 Congratulations to the team, staff and our fans for an amazing effort. Well done to Ireland for a brilliant game 👏 https://t.co/x8Ct6OhPr4

This win doesn't cover up the fact that India need to work on their death bowling and plan how they want to approach that phase of the game.

Harshal Patel leaked more than 50 runs for the second time in his short T20I career. He will need to come up with a plan to restrict batters when there is no grip in the pitch for his slower ones.

None of the Indian bowlers who bowled their full quota of overs gave away less than 40 runs, which will also be a concern.

