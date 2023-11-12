IND vs NED head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs Netherlands 2023 World Cup match

India will take on Netherlands in match number 45 of the 2023 World Cup at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 12. This game will mark the conclusion of the league stage of the tournament. The match will be a day-night encounter and will begin at 2:00 PM IST,

The India-Netherlands clash will not have any impact on the semi-finals line-up, which has already been locked in. The Men in Blue will face New Zealand in the first semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15. However, India would like to continue their winning rhythm heading into the knockouts.

For Netherlands, they would like to end a disappointing World Cup campaign with a fighting effort. They have had their moments in the tournament. The win over South Africa was a big one, while they also thumped Bangladesh by 87 runs. That apart, though, they haven’t had much reason to cheer.

India vs Netherlands head-to-head record in ODIs

The Men in Blue and the Dutch have met two times in the one-day format, with Team India winning both matches. The first clash took place in 2003 and the second in 2011.

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 2

Matches won by India: 2

Matches won by Netherlands: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 0

India vs Netherlands head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

Both of India’s matches against Netherlands have been played as part of the ODI World Cup. The Men in Blue beat Netherlands by 68 runs in Paarl during the 2003 edition. India registered a five-wicket win over the Dutch in Delhi during the 2011 World Cup.

Last 5 India vs Netherlands ODI matches

As mentioned above, India and Netherlands have only met twice in ODIs. Javagal Srinath and Anil Kumble starred with four wickets each in the 2003 World Cup match. Yuvraj Singh was Player of the Match for scoring 51* and picking up two wickets in 2011.

Here's a short summary of the two ODI matches played between India and Netherlands:

IND (191/5) beat NED (189) by 5 wickets, Mar 09, 2011

IND (204) beat NED (136) by 68 runs, Feb 12, 2003