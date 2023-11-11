IND vs NED: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of India and Netherlands’ last match in 2023 World Cup

India will play against the Netherlands in their final 2023 World Cup league game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 12.

The hosts are coming in on the back of an eight-game unbeaten streak, while the Netherlands have managed just two wins in eight matches and ended their hopes of a semifinal place.

The two teams have locked horns twice in the World Cups. India won both the 2003 and 2011 contests by 68 runs and five wickets, respectively.

In their last outing, a clinical all-round performance helped India beat the Netherlands by five wickets at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on March 9, 2011.

Batting first, the Netherlands were skittled out for 189 in 46.4 overs. Peter Borren top-scored with 38 runs off 36 balls.

Zaheer Khan starred with the ball for India, finishing with 3/20 in just 6.3 overs. Yuvraj Singh and Piyush Chawla also took two wickets apiece, while Ashish Nehra settled for one.

In response, India reached the target with 13.3 overs to spare. Yuvraj Singh starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 51 off 73, including seven boundaries.

Pieter Seelaar shone with the ball for the Netherlands, picking up three wickets while Mudassar Bukhari and Peter Borren picked up one wicket apiece.

India’s scorecard from their last 2023 World Cup match

Virat Kohli's century and Ravindra Jadeja's fifer helped India beat South Africa by 243 runs in a one-sided match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5.

Opting to bat, the hosts posted 326/5 in their allotted 50 overs. Virat Kohli starred with the bat on his 35th birthday, scoring 101 off 121, including 10 boundaries. During his knock, the right-handed batter equaled legendary Sachin Tendulkar for most centuries in ODIs.

Shreyas Iyer also chipped in with 77 off 87, hitting two sixes and seven fours in his innings. Together, the duo shared a 134-run partnership for the third wicket.

Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja played valuable knocks of 40 (24) and 29* (15), respectively.

Chasing 327, the entire batting failed to deliver as South Africa were bundled out for just 83 in 27.1 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja spun a web for the Proteas. The left-arm spinner finished as the pick of the bowlers, finishing with exceptional figures of 5/33. Meanwhile, Yadav and Mohammed Shami also bagged two wickets apiece. Mohammed Siraj also settled for one scalp.

Click here to check out the full IND vs SA 2023 World Cup scorecard.

Netherlands’s scorecard from their last 2023 World Cup match

The Netherlands lost to England by 160 runs in their last 2023 World Cup match at the MCA Stadium in Pune on November 8.

Batting first, Jos Buttler-led side posted 339/9 in their allotted 50 overs. Ben Stokes starred with the bat, scoring 108 off 84, including six maximums and as many boundaries. Dawid Malan and Chris Woakes also chipped in with scores of 87 (74) and 51 (45), respectively. The other batters failed to deliver.

Bas de Leede emerged as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/74, while Aryan Dutt and Logan van Beek bagged two wickets apiece. Paul van Meekren also took one wicket.

In response, the Netherlands were bowled out for 179 in 37.2 overs. Teja Nidamanuru top-scored with an unbeaten 41 off 34, including three sixes and two boundaries. Other batters got starts but failed to convert them into big scores.

Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid starred with the ball, picking up three wickets apiece, while David Willey scalped one. Chris Woakes also took one wicket.

Click here to check out the full NED vs ENG 2023 World Cup scorecard.