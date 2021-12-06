"We were all slightly worried after the first match" - Aakash Chopra lauds Mayank Agarwal's knocks in the 2nd Test vs NZ

Aakash Chopra has lauded Mayank Agarwal's terrific performance with the bat in the second Test against New Zealand. He highlighted that the opening batter's position in the team was in doubt before the encounter.

Agarwal scored 150 runs in India's total of 325 in the first innings at the Wankhede. He followed that up with a 62-run knock in the second essay and was duly chosen as the Player of the Match.

#TeamIndia | @mayankcricket | #INDvNZ Mayank Agarwal is adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant show with the bat 👏👏 Mayank Agarwal is adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant show with the bat 👏👏#TeamIndia | @mayankcricket | #INDvNZ https://t.co/YWaetCtjat

While reviewing the second Test on Star Sports, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Mayank Agarwal experienced a positive reversal of fate. He elaborated:

"Sometimes opportunities are coming towards you but are then stolen away. It happened with him [Mayank] when Rahul played because he got a concussion in the nets. After that, Rahul didn't leave that spot. Now, he got a chance to play when Rahul got injured and we were all slightly worried after the first match."

The former India cricketer highlighted that Mayank Agarwal's place in the playing XI in Mumbai was in jeopardy after the torrid time he endured against the Kiwi pacers in Kanpur. Chopra observed:

"We thought that he could be dropped there itself. It would have been injustice but it was looking possible. But the way he batted after that, it is not easy because in Kanpur, where there was no bounce on the pitch, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson didn't let you breathe."

There was speculation that Mayank Agarwal might have to make way for the returning Virat Kohli in the second Test. However, with Ajinkya Rahane getting ruled out of the encounter due to injury, the 30-year-old opener was guaranteed a spot in the playing XI.

"Mayank Agarwal gave everyone a coaching manual against spin" - Aakash Chopra

Mayank Agarwal was extremely aggressive against the Kiwi spinners [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra added that Mayank Agarwal showcased a wide array of shots against the spinners after he played out the initial spells of the pacers. He said:

"If they could do that there, the Mumbai pitch has even more help - bounce and sideways movement. When India was 80 for no loss in the first session, he got the confidence and then he gave everyone a coaching manual against spin."

The reputed commentator concluded by stating that more than his strokeplay, it was Mayank Agarwal's immaculate defense against the spinners that stood out. Chopra explained:

"He showed everyone how to play spin. A lot of Indian batsmen also struggle against spin these days but Mayank Agarwal said it is his area and it is his reign. We like the big shots because they look great but the most important aspect of his game, that makes him a special player against spin, is his defense."

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag Well done Team India. Another comprehensive win at home. Many positives in the test match , but the best was to see Mayank Agarwal back at his best. Well done Team India. Another comprehensive win at home. Many positives in the test match , but the best was to see Mayank Agarwal back at his best. https://t.co/KrHlRhXngr

Mayank Agarwal has all but booked his ticket to South Africa as Team India's reserve opener after Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. He could even be considered as a No. 3 batter at the expense of Cheteshwar Pujara.

