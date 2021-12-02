"Fast bowlers to pick up 10+ wickets in the match" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the 2nd India vs New Zealand Test

Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for the second Test between Team India and New Zealand which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from December 3.

The Kiwis denied the hosts a win in the first match of the series in Kanpur, with their last-wicket pair keeping the Indian spinners at bay. Team India will be strengthened by the return of their regular skipper Virat Kohli and will hope to emerge triumphant in the series decider.

Anant Tyagi @anantyagi_ Ajaz Patel & Rachin Ravindra pull of the seemingly impossible. Ajaz was born in Mumbai, emigrated to New Zealand while Rachin who dislocated his shoulder in Dec2020 is a regular visitor to India to develop his skill against spin. Hard luck India but What A Story! #INDvNZ Ajaz Patel & Rachin Ravindra pull of the seemingly impossible. Ajaz was born in Mumbai, emigrated to New Zealand while Rachin who dislocated his shoulder in Dec2020 is a regular visitor to India to develop his skill against spin. Hard luck India but What A Story! #INDvNZ

While making his predictions for the encounter in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that the fast bowlers will have a decent outing. He reasoned:

"Fast bowlers to pick 10+ wickets in the match. There will be assistance for the fast bowlers on this pitch and they will take advantage of that, whether it is our fast bowlers or the opposing side. The opposing side has come after picking up wickets in Kanpur as well, so they are not going to stop here."

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons the side batting first will be dealt an early blow. Aakash Chopra predicted:

"First wicket will fall in the first 45 minutes, whether we bat or they bat, the first person will be out. Will Young or Tom Latham from their side and from our side - I don't know who alongside Shubman Gill. That is a question."

Mayank Agarwal was Shubman Gill's opening partner in the first Test at Kanpur. Although Team India do not have a reserve opener in the squad, they might bat Cheteshwar Pujara at the top of the order if they want to persist with Ajinkya Rahane in the playing XI.

"Two batters to be dismissed off bouncers" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels bouncers could be a wicket-taking weapon at the Wankhede [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra also feels that a couple of batters will fall prey to short-pitched deliveries. He elaborated:

"Two batters to be dismissed off bouncers, there is a good possibility. Which two, I don't know. Shreyas Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara were dismissed in Kanpur and Somerville also, cannot say who will be the ones here."

The 44-year-old concluded by picking Team India as the likely winners of the encounter. Aakash Chopra said:

"I feel India will win the match, that is what I believe."

Vinesh Prabhu @vlp1994 Not raining at all but it is cloudy!



Situation to improve by mid-day. Hope we don't get rain from now on.



Mumbai feels like Manchester now. Cold, windy and an India vs New Zealand match is upon us.. Not raining at all but it is cloudy!Situation to improve by mid-day. Hope we don't get rain from now on. Mumbai feels like Manchester now. Cold, windy and an India vs New Zealand match is upon us.. https://t.co/Z2UH4dTaHY

Team India will certainly go into the Wankhede Test as the favorites. However, they cannot take the Black Caps lightly as the conditions in Mumbai could assist the visiting seamers.

