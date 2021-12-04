“Ajaz has adopted Jadeja and Axar’s success mantra in Indian conditions” - Zaheer Khan on spinner’s sensational impact in 2nd India vs New Zealand Test

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan reckons New Zealand’s left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel has learnt from Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, adapting the duo’s “success mantra” in Indian conditions.

Ajaz claimed all 10 wickets to fall in India’s first innings in the Mumbai Test. He picked up four wickets on Day 1 and added six more on Saturday, including the big one of centurion Mayank Agarwal for 150.

Discussing the reasons behind Ajaz’s standout bowling effort, Zaheer told Cricbuzz that the 33-year-old Mumbai-born cricketer seems to have taken a leaf out of Jadeja and Axar’s books.

The former Indian left-arm seamer elaborated:

“I think Ajaz has adopted Jadeja and Axar’s success mantra in Indian conditions. He seems to have learnt from the way the two left-arm spinners bowl in India. We have seen Jadeja and Axar getting good drift, bowling wicket-to-wicket using the angle. And, as soon as there is help from the surface they become even more dangerous.”

Praising Ajaz, Zaheer added that the visitors may have missed a trick by not playing their other left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner. The 43-year-old commented:

“Ajaz has made very good use of his drift and arm ball. There is a lot of help for left-arm spinners on this surface. The story could have been different for New Zealand had Santner played. Maybe they missed a trick by not playing him.”

While Ajaz claimed all 10 wickets in the Mumbai Test, off-spinner William Somerville proved completely ineffective. He went wicketless in 19 overs, conceding 80 runs.

“Jayant and Ashwin will make use of the bounce” - Zaheer Khan feels Kiwis overdependent on Ajaz

Among New Zealand spinners, only Ajaz looked like taking wickets. According to Zaheer, Indian spinners will be a lot more effective as they know how to exploit the conditions.

He explained:

“When India bowl, Jayant (Yadav) and (Ravichandran) Ashwin will make use of the bounce. New Zealand have their limitations in this department because they lack options. Their off-spinner (Somerville) is one-dimensional. Hence, I feel India are in a very good position.”

Resuming their innings at 221 for 4, India went to lunch at 285 for 6, with Ajaz dismissing Wriddhiman Saha (25) and Ashwin (0).

He added the scalp of Agarwal (150) in the post-lunch session before dismissing Axar (52), Jayant Yadav (12) and Mohammed Siraj (4) to become the third cricketer to take all 10 wickets in an innings after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble.

