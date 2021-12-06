"Cricket mad family, really" - Watch Ajaz Patel's interview with Ravichandran Ashwin

New Zealand's Ajaz Patel made history in the Mumbai Test, becoming only the third player ever to take all ten wickets in a Test innings. Despite his historic exploits, the visitors endured a heavy 372-run defeat on the fourth day to lose the two-match series.

In an interview with Ravichandran Ashwin after India beat New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, Patel opened up about his early years and much more.

Ajaz Patel grew up in Mumbai before his family immigrated to New Zealand when he was seven.

His father was a left-arm pacer, and Patel followed on his footsteps. But he revealed that due to his height, rather the lack of it, he switched to left-arm spin about a decade ago. He also spoke about how his family is mad about the sport.

Patel said that even after moving to New Zealand, they would play cricket in the backyard, even at odd hours.

"Earlier, in India, playing cricket in the Maidan just because you enjoy it with a rubber ball or a heavy tennis ball. In New Zealand, probably a bit of more structure added to it. But, in our family, Indians are cricket mad. So we still played in the backyard, crazy hours, so cricket mad family, really," Ajaz told Ashwin.

Regarding his switch from pace to spin, Ajaz Patel said:

"Yeah, look at me standing next to you; I don’t really have the height to be a fast bowler. So I made a great choice to switch over to spin bowling about ten years ago now. It’s been a special journey since. It’s been a lot of hard work. You know, it takes a lot of time to develop your craft."

He was also full of praise for Ashwin, saying:

"It’s been amazing watching your journey and the amount of wickets you’ve taken all over the world. For me it’s just about trying to emulate some of the best, and you’re definitely up there. It’s awesome watching you do your thing."

"For me, it was about keeping it simple" - Ajaz Patel on his 10-wicket haul

Ravichandran Ashwin praised Ajaz Patel for his historic ten-wicket haul and also gifted him an India jersey signed by the entire squad.

Speaking about his historic achievement, the 33-year-old said:

"Yeah it’s been obviously a very, very special outing for me. It’s been a dream to play at the Wankhede and to be able to come here and do something like that is very, very special not only for me, but for my family back home."

Asked if he did anything special to get all ten wickets in the innings, Ajaz Patel said that he just kept bowling in good areas.

"I just count myself fortunate. I’ve been graced by God to have that opportunity, but for me it was about keeping it simple. Putting the ball in good areas for long periods of time," he said.

He also revealed that he was exhausted after the first innings, and the match in general.

Ajaz Patel bowled 47.5 overs in India's first innings for his ten wickets. Soon after that, he bowled 26 more in India's second as New Zealand were bowled out for just 62 in their first essay.

"As a spinner, sometimes you really have to work. I had to bowl 47 overs or something. At the end of it, I was pretty exhausted; I’m not going to lie. Today, I am pretty tired. 72 or 73 overs in three days. It’s just about playing that long game. Especially when the wicket’s suiting you, it’s giving you something," Ajaz Patel said.

Ajaz Patel ended the match with 14 wickets, in what would be a memorable series for him, even though India emerged the victors.

Edited by Bhargav