"Incredibly gutsy performance" - Twitter reacts as New Zealand salvage draw in 1st Test vs India

New Zealand batted brilliantly to rescue a draw in the first Test against India in Kanpur today. India were just one wicket away from victory, but Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel defied the hosts in an engrossing finish.
New Zealand began the day at 4/1 in their chase of 284. Tom Latham and Will Somerville batted through the entirety of the first session, keeping India's bowlers at bay.
Umesh Yadav struck with the first delivery after Lunch to remove Somerville, and India had their tails up.
Latham chopped on off Ravichandran Ashwin and the session ended with Ravindra Jadeja trapping Ross Taylor LBW.
Things got better for India after Tea as Axar Patel snagged Henry Nicholls' wicket and Ravindra Jadeja got the big one of Kane Williamson, but New Zealand did not cave.
Tom Blundell made 2 off 38 and got out due to some poor luck as the ball spun sharply off the footmarks onto the stumps after taking an inside edge off Ashwin.
Kyle Jamieson and Rachin Ravindra then looked solid before India finally took the new ball in the 85th over and Jadeja sent the former packing.
Tim Southee was soon to follow and India thought they had the match in the bag, but Ravindra and Ajaz Patel had other ideas.
Rachin Ravindra batted out 91 deliveries while Ajaz played out 23 as the match went down to the last of the mandatory overs of the final day. India's spinners, however, could not prise out the final wicket.
Former players and journalists share their thoughts as 1st Test ends in draw
The first Test between India and New Zealand saw many exemplary performances. Shreyas Iyer hit a century and then followed it up with a half-century in the second innings. Axar Patel took a five-wicket haul, while Ravichandran Ashwin became India's third-highest wicket-taker in Tests.
Tim Southee bowled a spell for the ages in India's first innings. Will Young and Tom Latham registered the first partnership of 100 runs or more by a visiting pair of openers in five years. Latham followed that up with another half-century in the second innings.
Iyer was named player of the match for his heroics with the bat in both innings.
Amid all the drama, here are the best reactions from the match:
