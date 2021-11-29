"Incredibly gutsy performance" - Twitter reacts as New Zealand salvage draw in 1st Test vs India

New Zealand batted brilliantly to rescue a draw in the first Test against India in Kanpur today. India were just one wicket away from victory, but Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel defied the hosts in an engrossing finish.

New Zealand began the day at 4/1 in their chase of 284. Tom Latham and Will Somerville batted through the entirety of the first session, keeping India's bowlers at bay.

Umesh Yadav struck with the first delivery after Lunch to remove Somerville, and India had their tails up.

Latham chopped on off Ravichandran Ashwin and the session ended with Ravindra Jadeja trapping Ross Taylor LBW.

Things got better for India after Tea as Axar Patel snagged Henry Nicholls' wicket and Ravindra Jadeja got the big one of Kane Williamson, but New Zealand did not cave.

Tom Blundell made 2 off 38 and got out due to some poor luck as the ball spun sharply off the footmarks onto the stumps after taking an inside edge off Ashwin.

Kyle Jamieson and Rachin Ravindra then looked solid before India finally took the new ball in the 85th over and Jadeja sent the former packing.

Tim Southee was soon to follow and India thought they had the match in the bag, but Ravindra and Ajaz Patel had other ideas.

Rachin Ravindra batted out 91 deliveries while Ajaz played out 23 as the match went down to the last of the mandatory overs of the final day. India's spinners, however, could not prise out the final wicket.

The first Test between India and New Zealand saw many exemplary performances. Shreyas Iyer hit a century and then followed it up with a half-century in the second innings. Axar Patel took a five-wicket haul, while Ravichandran Ashwin became India's third-highest wicket-taker in Tests.

Tim Southee bowled a spell for the ages in India's first innings. Will Young and Tom Latham registered the first partnership of 100 runs or more by a visiting pair of openers in five years. Latham followed that up with another half-century in the second innings.

Iyer was named player of the match for his heroics with the bat in both innings.

Amid all the drama, here are the best reactions from the match:

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14



Procrastinated till lunch

Slowly picked up the pace post Lunch

Tried to do most of the work post Tea, but narrowly missed the deadline..



Well you're just like the Indian cricket team 😅 If today you:Procrastinated till lunchSlowly picked up the pace post LunchTried to do most of the work post Tea, but narrowly missed the deadline..Well you're just like the Indian cricket team 😅 #INDvsNZ If today you:Procrastinated till lunch Slowly picked up the pace post LunchTried to do most of the work post Tea, but narrowly missed the deadline..Well you're just like the Indian cricket team 😅 #INDvsNZ

Shane Warne @ShaneWarne Will the 4 overs bowled with the old ball when the new ball was available be a turning point and allowed NZ to hang on or it won’t matter and India win ??? Will the 4 overs bowled with the old ball when the new ball was available be a turning point and allowed NZ to hang on or it won’t matter and India win ???

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah NZ survive by a whisker. After a mediocre match as bowler Ajaz showed calm nerves to play out tense last half hour. Most impressive was debutant Rachin Ravindra. Batted with gumption & skill to thwart India after middle order caved in NZ survive by a whisker. After a mediocre match as bowler Ajaz showed calm nerves to play out tense last half hour. Most impressive was debutant Rachin Ravindra. Batted with gumption & skill to thwart India after middle order caved in

David Warner @davidwarner31 How good is test cricket!! 5 days, tough cricket played by both teams and it ends in a draw. That’s why we love it. Can’t wait for the 2nd test in Mumbai. #india #newzealand I can’t wait for the Ashes!! instagram.com/p/CW25__rpUX4/… How good is test cricket!! 5 days, tough cricket played by both teams and it ends in a draw. That’s why we love it. Can’t wait for the 2nd test in Mumbai. #india #newzealand I can’t wait for the Ashes!! instagram.com/p/CW25__rpUX4/…

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 Fascinating game of ebbs and flows, NZ reiterated why they are such a hard aide to beat. India will be disappointed at falling just short, but they can be proud of how they plugged away on a slow track. #NzvInd Fascinating game of ebbs and flows, NZ reiterated why they are such a hard aide to beat. India will be disappointed at falling just short, but they can be proud of how they plugged away on a slow track. #NzvInd

Gaurav Kalra @gauravkalra75 rachin ravindra on debut, named after rahul dravid by his cricket loving father, denies rahul dravid victory in his debut as india coach! #INDvNZ rachin ravindra on debut, named after rahul dravid by his cricket loving father, denies rahul dravid victory in his debut as india coach! #INDvNZ

