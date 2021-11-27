"India definitely ahead thanks to 50-run first innings lead against New Zealand" - Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer said that India's first-innings lead of 49 runs will be significant in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur due to the nature of the pitch. After posting 345 on the board, India bowled New Zealand out for 296 on Day 3 of the first Test. India finished the day on 14/1, with a lead of 63 runs.

Jaffer said that a lead of 50 runs is not a huge lead in most venues, but on the Kanpur track, it gives India the advantage in the match. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, he said:

"A lead of 50 runs is not a lot on most surfaces but on this track, it's a significant lead. Anything above 250 is going to be a difficult score going into the fourth evening or the fifth day. So I think India are definitely ahead and they will look to make a game out of it tomorrow."

Jaffer added, about India's potential strategy on Day 4:

"Obviously they'll go a little cautiously in the first hour but after that, you can expect them to take charge from there."

New Zealand looked set for a big score after a 151-run stand between openers Tom Latham and Will Young. But the latter fell for 89 and then the Kiwi batters could never quite get back in the game as Axar Patel weaved his magic en route to a five-wicket haul.

Daniel Vettori, also speaking to ESPNcricinfo, said that New Zealand will be disappointed that they were not able to take the lead after their first innings. However, he also said that India always fight back so even after a good partnership, visitors need to keep the pressure up. Vettori said:

"I think they will be disappointed. But that also I understand. This is what India tend to do. You can have a good start, you can have a good partnership, but India fight back and that's the essence of playing in India. You have to keep going. You have to maintain pressure for long periods."

He went on to add:

"Because, India, with the way that they bowl and the quality of their bowlers, they put together a lot of consistency and are economical, and then all of a sudden, things happen quickly and that’s what happened today. To compete with India in India, you have to get ahead in the first innings and New Zealand will be disappointed to not have done that."

I don't see India taking game away from New Zealand with the bat - Daniel Vettori

Daniel Vettori said that India are unlikely to take the match away with the bat. He said he expects Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson to carry on from where they left off for the Kiwis. Vettori said:

"I don't see India taking the game too far away from New Zealand with their batting performance. I think New Zealand will impress with the ball. I think Jamieson and Southee will continue from where they are. But the key will be how the spinners bowl."

He added that New Zealand's spinners need to take a cue from their Indian counterparts and be more miserly in their spells. Vettori said:

"It’s not necessary that they take wickets, but I think it will be more in line with what India did and bowl more economically. So I think if the spinners come good, India will be under immense pressure."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar