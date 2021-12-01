Kyle Jamieson overtakes Jasprit Bumrah in Test Rankings for Bowlers after India vs New Zealand 2021 Kanpur match

Kyle Jamieson has replaced Jasprit Bumrah in ninth position in the ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers. The New Zealand pacer climbed six spots on the bowling charts after scalping six wickets in the Kanpur Test match against India last week.

Jamieson bowled brilliantly at Green Park, dismissing three batters each in both innings. The right-arm pacer now has 776 rating points to his name, 13 more than the 10th-placed Jasprit Bumrah.

Fans should note that Bumrah is not the only bowler to slip on the latest ICC Test Rankings. Neil Wagner, James Anderson and Kagiso Rabada have each dropped a spot.

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi has overtaken all of them by taking seven wickets in the first Test against Bangladesh. Afridi has joined Pat Cummins, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tim Southee and Josh Hazlewood in the top 5 of the ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers.

Speaking of ICC Test Rankings for Batters, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retained their spots in the top 10. Tom Latham has climbed to the ninth spot after two impressive knocks against India in Kanpur. Kane Williamson has slipped to number three following a poor showing at Green Park.

Jasprit Bumrah is not part of the Indian squad for the ongoing Test series against New Zealand

Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, is not present in the Indian Test squad for the ongoing home series against the Blackcaps. The selectors rested him ahead of an important away series against South Africa scheduled to begin later this month.

Jasprit Bumrah achieved a lot of success during his previous tour of South Africa. He will be keen to replicate that performance and rise on the ICC Test Rankings.

