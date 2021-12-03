"Under pressure, proved his worth handsomely" - Twitter abuzz as Mayank Agarwal hits 4th Test century

Opener Mayank Agarwal lit up the Wankhede Stadium with a fine batting display on Day 1 of the second Test between India and New Zealand. The 30-year-old hit his fourth Test century to bail India out of trouble.
He reached the milestone off 196 deliveries, hitting 13 fours and three sixes in the process.
It was an important century for the opener, who is only playing this series due to Rohit Sharma being rested and KL Rahul picking up an injury. Mayank Agarwal's knock was also crucial for India, who were struggling against the left-arm spin of Ajaz Patel.
India won the toss and opted to bat after a delayed start in Mumbai. There was swing on offer, but Agarwal and Gill got the team off to a good start.
The two put on 80 runs together, before Ajaz finally removed Gill for 44. However, in his next over, the Kiwi spinner got Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli for ducks, leaving India reeling.
But the Indian batsman then began his counter-attack, and dominated the 80-run stand with Shreyas Iyer, who also fell to Ajaz Patel for 18.
India vs New Zealand: Twitter full of praise for Mayank Agarwal
Mayank Agarwal recently lost his opening spot in the Indian Test team to Karnataka teammate KL Rahul, who put in a brilliant display during the tour of England and only missed out on the New Zealand series with injury.
With the other opening spot made his own by Rohit Sharma, the opener may find it difficult to get into the team once they are both available.
However, with yet another brilliant performance, he has made a strong case for himself and given the selectors another headache.
Of course, the team's management won't mind the problem of plenty, but social media was quick to point out how Agarwal was playing for his place and has delivered.
Here are some of the best reactions on social media:
