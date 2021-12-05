[Watch] Virat Kohli's stunned reaction after Rachin Ravindra bowls him out in 2nd India vs New Zealand Test

Spin-bowling all-rounder Rachin Ravindra added another feather to his cap in his debut Test series by dismissing Indian captain Virat Kohli on Sunday.

On the first ball of the 63rd over of India's innings, Rachin Ravindra delivered a slow left-arm orthodox delivery from round-the-wicket to Virat Kohli.

The ball was short, wide and turned further away from the right-hander, who went for a cut but was beaten by the slow bounce and ended up inside-edging it to his stumps.

You can watch the dismissal and Virat Kohli's stunned, rueful reaction here:

You can also watch the real-time video of the wicket here.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar on air deduced that Virat Kohli was perhaps not in the right position for the shot he tried on the ball. Gavaskar felt the 33-year-old had a big stride out to poke the ball to point but the bounce outfoxed him.

Virat Kohli had to return after a well-made 84-ball 36. He didn't look as fluent as the batters who played before him but was still holding one end up well, hitting a six and a boundary in the process as well.

This meant his comeback Test ended with scores of 0 and 36 and couldn't help him break a string of low scores of late.

Virat Kohli calls for declaration soon after his wicket

If it wasn't already clear, Virat Kohli's wicket confirmed that it isn't easy to simply survive on the Mumbai pitch, which hasn't lost any bounce and is getting slower and slower.

At the time of the skipper's dismissal, India were already at 217/5, with a massive lead of 480.

Also Read Article Continues below

Axar Patel (41* off 26), Wriddhiman Saha (13 off 12) and Jayant Yadav (6 off 11) then added enough to prompt the management to call for a declaration. India have set a target of 540 for the Black Caps, a near-impossible task in these conditions.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar