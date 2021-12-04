"Honestly, it's surreal" - Ajaz Patel on his 10-wicket haul in 1st innings of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test

New Zealand's Ajaz Patel bowled his way to the record books as he became the third player in Test cricket history to take 10 wickets in an innings. Patel ran through India's batting order after Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Speaking at the tea break on day two, Ajaz Patel said it was a special occasion for him and his family.

"Quite a special occasion for me and not just me but my family. Unfortunately for me, they're not here because of Covid," he said.

Asked about when he felt he could go on and get all 10 wickets, he said you don't ever think you're going to achieve something like that until it happens.

"To be honest, it's pretty surreal, I don't think you ever believe you are going to achieve something like that. To be able to do that in my career is pretty special," the 33-year-old said.

The feat was made more special by the fact that it came in Mumbai, which is where he was born and spent his childhood. Speaking about making history in his home city, Ajaz Patel said:

"By the grace of God, I am very fortunate, the stars have aligned for me, having an occasion like that here in Mumbai. To be born here and then come back here and achieve something like that is pretty special."

"In illustrious company" - Ajaz Patel on becoming 3rd player to record a 10-wicket haul

Ajaz Patel joined Jim Laker and Anil Kumble as the third bowler to take 10 wickets in a Test innings.

Speaking about matching the two greats, he said:

"I am in very illustrious company with Kumble sir as well."

Asked about his favorite wicket, he said:

"Not anyone in particular and just trying to be repetitive and ask questions of batters."

New Zealand, in return were in trouble, with Mohammed Siraj taking three and Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashin and Jayant Yadav all taking one apiece to reduce them to 38/6 at tea in response to India's 325.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava