IND vs PAK 2022: "Aaj main jeeta ke aaya"- Fans erupt as Hardik Pandya's all-round brilliance sinks Pakistan

Hardik Pandya once again proved why he is arguably one of the best all-rounders in white-ball cricket after guiding Team India to a thrilling win over Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2022 opener on Sunday (August 28).

The Baroda swashbuckler played an absolutely crucial cameo of 33*(17) which helped India win the game by five wickets with just two balls to spare. It was a two-paced wicket and the Men in Blue lost wickets at crucial junctures.

However, Hardik ensured that he was there till the end to see his team home. His stunning bowling performance (3/25) coupled with his cameo with the bat earned him the Player of the Match award.

Here's how fans and a few cricketers on Twitter reacted to Hardik Pandya's masterclass and India's win over Pakistan:

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag

Glad to see a close Wow wow wow ! Fantastic Hardik Pandya. Sab kuchh main karega. Brilliant performance by Bhuvi, good hand by Jaddu and Kohli as well.Glad to see a close #INDvsPAK match after a long time. Mast maza aa gaya. Wow wow wow ! Fantastic Hardik Pandya. Sab kuchh main karega. Brilliant performance by Bhuvi, good hand by Jaddu and Kohli as well. Glad to see a close #INDvsPAK match after a long time. Mast maza aa gaya. https://t.co/HLNrnLRpK8

Ratnadeep @_ratna_deep That winning six from Hardik Pandya.



Revenge..... That winning six from Hardik Pandya.Revenge..... https://t.co/SnRFHMsdv3

Myntra @myntra Aaj main jeeta ke aaya Aaj main jeeta ke aaya https://t.co/9Gj6nd5hLK

Jasprit Bumrah @Jaspritbumrah93 Memorable game of cricket Brilliant startMemorable game of cricket Brilliant start 👏👏👏 Memorable game of cricket 🇮🇳 https://t.co/drA0Fryc6d

Saurabh Desai @sau_desai If krunal pandya is caught again with gold in the airport it's just his brother..bcoz hardik is gold.. what a playerrrrrrrrrr #AsiaCup2022 If krunal pandya is caught again with gold in the airport it's just his brother..bcoz hardik is gold.. what a playerrrrrrrrrr #AsiaCup2022

ANGAD @MedicoAngad_7 Hardik Pandya entering the dressing room : Hardik Pandya entering the dressing room : https://t.co/VtvpuA1ljH

Vidit Chauhan #Sidheart @vidit2022



Thank you thank you thank you thank you

This feel so good really it does 🥺🥺🥺 beating

Nothing is feels better



#AsiaCup2022 #INDvPAK #IndiaVsPakistan #IndianCricketTeam #HardikPandya you beautyThank you thank you thank you thank youThis feel so good really it does 🥺🥺🥺 beatingNothing is feels better #HardikPandya you beauty 🔥 🔥 Thank you thank you thank you thank youThis feel so good really it does 🥺🥺🥺 beating 🇵🇰 Nothing is feels better#AsiaCup2022 #INDvPAK #IndiaVsPakistan #IndianCricketTeam

Abhishek Ojha @vicharabhio



Proud of my team and even prouder of Hardik Pandya who has proved doubters like me wrong. Proud of my team and even prouder of Hardik Pandya who has proved doubters like me wrong.🇮🇳❤

Manya @CSKian716 Hardik paraphrased the line used for MSD : "When I'm on strike, the pressure is on the bowler and not on the batter" Hardik paraphrased the line used for MSD : "When I'm on strike, the pressure is on the bowler and not on the batter"

Pakistan had no answer to Hardik Pandya's all-round quality

Hardik has been making waves in international cricket of late with his bowling. The all-rounder has a pretty skiddy bouncer who rushes the batters and induces false shots. This is exactly what he used against Pakistan on Sunday.

After realizing that there wasn't much help for the bowlers in terms of swing, Hardik decided to apply the short-ball ploy. It worked wonders as he got the big wickets of Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah.

The required rate was almost 10 when Hardik walked out to bat and the game was on a knife-edge. However, from the first ball, his body language was ultra-positive as he kept the scoreboard ticking.

Hardik Pandya also found the boundaries at just the right time to ensure that the required equation stayed within India's grasp. From being stretchered off the field in the 2018 Asia Cup to winning the Player of the Match award on the same ground four years later, Hardik has really come a long way.

