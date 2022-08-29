IND vs PAK 2022: "Aaj main jeeta ke aaya"- Fans erupt as Hardik Pandya's all-round brilliance sinks Pakistan

Hardik Pandya once again proved why he is arguably one of the best all-rounders in white-ball cricket after guiding Team India to a thrilling win over Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2022 opener on Sunday (August 28).
The Baroda swashbuckler played an absolutely crucial cameo of 33*(17) which helped India win the game by five wickets with just two balls to spare. It was a two-paced wicket and the Men in Blue lost wickets at crucial junctures.
However, Hardik ensured that he was there till the end to see his team home. His stunning bowling performance (3/25) coupled with his cameo with the bat earned him the Player of the Match award.
Here's how fans and a few cricketers on Twitter reacted to Hardik Pandya's masterclass and India's win over Pakistan:
Pakistan had no answer to Hardik Pandya's all-round quality
Hardik has been making waves in international cricket of late with his bowling. The all-rounder has a pretty skiddy bouncer who rushes the batters and induces false shots. This is exactly what he used against Pakistan on Sunday.
After realizing that there wasn't much help for the bowlers in terms of swing, Hardik decided to apply the short-ball ploy. It worked wonders as he got the big wickets of Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah.
The required rate was almost 10 when Hardik walked out to bat and the game was on a knife-edge. However, from the first ball, his body language was ultra-positive as he kept the scoreboard ticking.
Hardik Pandya also found the boundaries at just the right time to ensure that the required equation stayed within India's grasp. From being stretchered off the field in the 2018 Asia Cup to winning the Player of the Match award on the same ground four years later, Hardik has really come a long way.
