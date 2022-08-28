IND vs PAK 2022: "They don't have the might after the top 3" - Aakash Chopra on Pakistan's batting

Aakash Chopra believes Pakistan do not have a formidable batting lineup apart from their top three.

The Men in Green face arch-rivals India in their Asia Cup 2022 opening game in Dubai on Sunday (August 28). The two teams are clubbed alongside Hong Kong in Group A and are favored to qualify for the Super 4 stage from the group.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Pakistan's middle order is not as strong as their top-three batters. He said:

"The three players in the Pakistan top order are amazing - Rizwan, Fakhar and Babar. They don't have the might after the top three in the batting."

Chopra feels Babar Azam could also be put under pressure if Muhammad Rizwan is not allowed to rotate the strike from the other end. The former India batter elaborated:

"I was talking to Wasim bhai (Akram) and he said that the game will change if you stop Rizwan's singles. Babar Azam will actually get fidgety if the singles don't come. That happened to him in the PSL, the pressure used to come on Babar when Sharjeel wasn't running the singles."

Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah and Asif Ali will likely shoulder the middle-order responsibilities for Pakistan. Spin-bowling all-rounders Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz will lend depth to their batting.

"You will have to be slightly wary of him" - Aakash Chopra on Naseem Shah

Naseem Shah is yet to make his T20I debut.

Chopra reckons Naseem Shah could trouble the Indian batters. He reasoned:

"I expect Pakistan to have a fast bowling-heavy attack. You will see both Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, you will have to be slightly wary of him because Naseem Shah has pace. Haris Rauf has slightly more experience."

Arfa Feroz Zake @ArfaSays_ India would have been preparing to face Shaheen Afridi in AsiaCup and had got a sigh of relief with his injury but mark my words!! Naseem Shah will be an out of syllabus question for India on 28th August!! Naseem Shah is too hot to handle in any phase of the match! India would have been preparing to face Shaheen Afridi in AsiaCup and had got a sigh of relief with his injury but mark my words!! Naseem Shah will be an out of syllabus question for India on 28th August!! Naseem Shah is too hot to handle in any phase of the match! #AsiaCup2022 🔥India would have been preparing to face Shaheen Afridi in AsiaCup and had got a sigh of relief with his injury but mark my words!! Naseem Shah will be an out of syllabus question for India on 28th August!! Naseem Shah is too hot to handle in any phase of the match! #AsiaCup2022

Chopra concluded by pointing out that Pakistan's bowling attack has been weakened due to injuries. The reputed commentator observed:

"Hassan Ali might not play this match, there is a strong possibility. Spin is alright, it is not a great spin-bowling attack. It's not a great bowling attack, period. They are slightly pegged back due to injury, which is the case for us as well."

Shaheen Shah Afridi will miss the Asia Cup due to a knee ligament injury. Mohammad Wasim has also been ruled out of the tournament due to a left side strain and has been replaced by Hassan Ali in the squad.

