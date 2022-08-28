IND vs PAK 2022: "Does that hint at something?" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma batting together in the nets

Aakash Chopra has questioned whether Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma batting together in the nets implies that the duo will play at the top of the order.

India will lock horns with Pakistan in their opening Group A fixture of the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Sunday (August 28). Kohli, who is returning to the Indian side after an extended break, opened the batting for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after the initial few matches of IPL 2022.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was unsure if the two Indian stalwarts practicing together implies anything. He observed:

"It was interesting that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma batted together during the practice session. Does that hint at something? Are both of them going to open, is KL Rahul going to bat down the order because KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant batted together, that is the big question."

Chopra, however, named KL Rahul as Rohit's opening partner while picking India's likely XI for Sunday's game. The former India opener elaborated:

"I feel KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will open, Kohli will be at No. 3. There will be a question at No. 4 - Rishabh Pant or Suryakumar Yadav. I think Rishabh Pant will play at four. Then you have got Suryakumar Yadav at five, Hardik Pandya at six, Jadeja at seven and then four bowlers - Yuzi Chahal and three fast bowlers."

Rahul seemed out of sorts during the recent ODI series between India and Zimbabwe. The team management could look at opening with Kohli and playing either Dinesh Karthik or Deepak Hooda instead of the Indian vice-captain if the latter was not at his best during the practice sessions.

"The question will be whether you should play Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant" - Aakash Chopra

Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik are fighting for the wicketkeeper-batter's position in the Indian XI. [P/C: BCCI]

Chopra shared his reason for picking Rishabh Pant ahead of Karthik as the wicketkeeper-batter, saying:

"I feel India will go with this team. The question will be whether you should play Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant. I feel Rishabh Pant will play. He is a left-hander and you will get a leg-spinner and a left-arm spinner in the opposition, so it makes sense I guess."

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14



1. Rohit

2. KL

3. Virat

4. Sky

5. Hardik

6. DK / Pant*

7. Jadeja

8. Bhuvi

9. Bishnoi

10. Chahal

11. Arshdeep



*If Pant plays, he should bat at no.5.



What's yours?

#INDvPAK #AsiaCup My India XI vs Pakistan:1. Rohit2. KL3. Virat4. Sky5. Hardik6. DK / Pant*7. Jadeja8. Bhuvi9. Bishnoi10. Chahal11. Arshdeep*If Pant plays, he should bat at no.5.What's yours? My India XI vs Pakistan:1. Rohit2. KL3. Virat4. Sky5. Hardik6. DK / Pant*7. Jadeja8. Bhuvi9. Bishnoi10. Chahal11. Arshdeep *If Pant plays, he should bat at no.5. What's yours?#INDvPAK #AsiaCup

Chopra reckons Bhuvneshwar Kumar could make a telling contribution for the Men in Blue in Sunday's game. The renowned commentator reasoned:

"I feel Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be our key. He will be the differential player because when the new ball will swing, it will hit the pads and the stumps. When Fazalhaq Farooqi picked up two wickets in two balls, then Bhuvi is going to do a good job."

Kumar is expected to lead the Indian seam attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence. The wily swing bowler could prove to be a handful for the Pakistan batters on the slightly green surface in Dubai.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Virat Kohli open the batting in India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan? Yes No 6 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar