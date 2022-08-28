IND vs PAK 2022: “Big test for Babar Azam without his key bowler” - Danish Kaneria reckons Pakistan will miss Shaheen Afridi against India

Former leg-spinner Danish Kaneria reckons Pakistan will miss the services of left-arm seamer Shaheen Afridi in their Asia Cup 2022 clash against arch-rivals India on Sunday (August 28).

Pointing out to Afghanistan left-armer Fazalhaq Farooqi’s success against Sri Lanka in the opening game, Kaneria opined that Babar Azam’s captaincy will be tested in the absence of the team’s lead pacer.

Farooqi claimed 3 for 11 as Afghanistan stunned Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the first match of the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Saturday. The much-awaited India-Pakistan clash will also be played at the same venue.

Previewing the match, Kaneria opined that Pakistan will need to find a way to overcome Afridi’s absence. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he commented:

“Pakistan are going to miss Shaheen Afridi a lot. The kind of impact he made last time against India (in the T20 World Cup), something similar was done by Fazalhaq against Sri Lanka. We are already seeing the kind of impact left-arm seamers are having. The match against India will be a big test for Babar Azam as he is without his key bowler.”

Afridi registered figures of 3 for 31 during Pakistan's T20 World Cup match against India last year in Dubai. He dismissed Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul cheaply in his first spell and returned at the death to send back Virat Kohli.

Chasing 152, Pakistan eased to a 10-wicket victory courtesy unbeaten fifties from Babar and Muhammad Rizwan.

“Arshdeep Singh will be a game changer for Team India against Pakistan” - Danish Kaneria

Shifting focus to India, Kaneria picked young left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh as the game changer, predicting that he will have a memorable match. The 41-year-old stated:

“In the wake of how Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled in the first match, I think Arshdeep Singh will be a game changer for Team India against Pakistan. This could be a golden moment in his career. I feel he will shine brightly and trouble Pakistan with his left-arm pace. My prediction is that he will have a memorable match.”

Arshdeep (23) has made an excellent start to his T20I career, impressing with his control and variations. In six T20Is, he has claimed nine wickets at an average of 14.55 and an economy rate of 6.33.

