IND vs PAK 2022: "Babar needs to take responsibility at No.3" - Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan skipper's ideal batting position in T20 cricket 

Shoaib Akhtar firmly believes that Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is better suited to bat at No.3 in T20 cricket. The skipper has found success at the top of the order alongside Mohammad Rizwan over the last couple of years, but the team has also been overly reliant on the duo in terms of runs.

The Men In Green failed to turn up with the bat during their narrow loss to arch-rivals India at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Babar and Fakhar Zaman were both undone by short-pitched deliveries, while Rizwan struggled to score 43 against India's tight bowling.

Opining that Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam should switch places in the batting order, Akhtar said on his YouTube channel:

"Babar needs to take responsibility at No.3, build the innings in the middle overs and then Asif Ali can come and finish things off. It was such a good wicket to bowl length deliveries, so Pakistan should have bowled accordingly."

PCB Media @TheRealPCBMedia



Read more:



#AsiaCup2022 Naseem Shah the star as India beat Pakistan by the skin of their teethRead more: pcb.com.pk/news-detail/na… Naseem Shah the star as India beat Pakistan by the skin of their teethRead more: pcb.com.pk/news-detail/na…#AsiaCup2022

Even in the middle-order, Pakistan chose to send vice-captain Shadab Khan ahead of their designated finisher Asif Ali. Their poor batting performance meant that they could only post 147 on the board at the half-way mark of the contest.

"Only because of his fitness, Naseem Shah conceded a six in his last over" - Shoaib Akhtar

Despite putting on a below-par total on a slightly two-paced surface, Pakistan were able to stamp their authority while defending the target with the help of their new-ball bowlers.

19-year-old Naseem Shah sizzled on his debut with a memorable opening spell. The youngster, however, struggled towards the end with heavy cramps and just about managed to complete his spell.

Aatif Nawaz @AatifNawaz Watching Naseem Shah run in and bowl with cramp was like watching Steve Austin, his face covered in blood, pass out in the sharpshooter. And like Austin, this feels like a huge launching point in his career. Amazing performance from a young man with the heart of a lion! #INDvsPAK Watching Naseem Shah run in and bowl with cramp was like watching Steve Austin, his face covered in blood, pass out in the sharpshooter. And like Austin, this feels like a huge launching point in his career. Amazing performance from a young man with the heart of a lion! #INDvsPAK https://t.co/oDKrv0nA04

Noting that the management as well as the players themselves should pay attention to fitness, Akhtar said:

"It is the responsibility of the management as well as the players to remain hydrated keeping the heat and humidity in mind. Only because of his fitness, Naseem Shah conceded that six in his last over. He is a future star, but an eye has to be kept on his fitness."

The right-arm pacer ended with impressive figures of 2-27 with the wickets of KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav at timely intervals.

Where should Babar Azam bat in the Pakistan T20I batting order? Let us know what you think.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das