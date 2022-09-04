IND vs PAK 2022: "Bishnoi proved more worthy than Rishabh Pant"- Fans troll Indian star for yet another failure against Pakistan

Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant once again failed to deliver in T20Is as he was dismissed for just 14(12) against Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday (September 4). The southpaw was backed to take down left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz as well as leg-spinner Shadab Khan, especially in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja.

However, the keeper-batter couldn't quite get a move on and looked uncomfortable at the crease. Virat Kohli was doing well at the other end, but he didn't get the same support from Rishabh Pant. The left-hander tried to reverse-sweep Shadab on what would have been a wide ball and chipped it straight in the hands of point.

Fans on Twitter trolled Rishabh Pant for yet another failure and accused him of focusing on external factors rather than focusing on the role that he was supposed to deliver. Captain Rohit Sharma also had an animated discussion with the youngster and seemed unhappy about his shot selection.

Here are some of the reactions:

Archer @poserarcher Having batting depth is necessary if you want to play pant and KL both Having batting depth is necessary if you want to play pant and KL both

Akshay @viratkohliofc Dk the finisher big miss today. I am sorry i thought pant had improved Dk the finisher big miss today. I am sorry i thought pant had improved

Pushkar @musafir_hu_yar Rohit and Pandya/pant in dressing room

Rohit and Pandya/pant in dressing roomhttps://t.co/q3R33E36J5

Sumeet @Wr0ng_Un Pradhyoth @Pradhyoth1 Clown 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Clown 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 So India replaced DK with Pant to get a left hander, only to find out, Pant getting out to a right hander’s shot. twitter.com/pradhyoth1/sta… So India replaced DK with Pant to get a left hander, only to find out, Pant getting out to a right hander’s shot. twitter.com/pradhyoth1/sta…

Nasim Ahmad @nasim_ahmad1

Le:- urvashi rautela

#INDvsPAK When Rishabh pant come for the batting:-Le:- urvashi rautela When Rishabh pant come for the batting:-Le:- urvashi rautela 😆#INDvsPAK https://t.co/4Sk6IHLB5I

Gabbbar @GabbbarSingh Pant never looked interested. Pant never looked interested.

Mr. Ravanan ᵇʳᵘᵗᵘ @Brutu24 . No edges clean Strike



#INDvsPAK2022 Bishnoi proved more Worthy than Rishabh Pant. No edges clean Strike Bishnoi proved more Worthy than Rishabh Pant 😂. No edges clean Strike #INDvsPAK2022

Ali @stuckon70 Shadab vs Pant might become a thing now Shadab vs Pant might become a thing now

Div🦁 @div_yumm Pant explaining that he was trying to hit urvashi Pant explaining that he was trying to hit urvashi 💀 https://t.co/SrlIHPTy0e

UmderTamker @jhampakjhum Rishabh pant with yet another irresponsible shot : Rishabh pant with yet another irresponsible shot : https://t.co/U1UJ33MLZ9

Udit @udit_buch Why did we drop DK though? Man didn't do anything wrong. Pant so far is only carried by this team on his impression Why did we drop DK though? Man didn't do anything wrong. Pant so far is only carried by this team on his impression

AVI09 🇮🇳 @Avidhakad029

Time to give Chance To Sanju Samson

#INDvsPAK #SanjuSamson Rishabh Pant is overrated in T20sTime to give Chance To Sanju Samson Rishabh Pant is overrated in T20s Time to give Chance To Sanju Samson#INDvsPAK #SanjuSamson

Abhinandan Nahata @khelgyani_abhi I know India needs a left hand batter vs leg spin and left arm spinner in middle overs but more I see Pant bat in Middle overs, the more I feel its not his game. His attacking spin game is suited at top order in T20Is. Just not convincing in spread out field. #PAKvIND I know India needs a left hand batter vs leg spin and left arm spinner in middle overs but more I see Pant bat in Middle overs, the more I feel its not his game. His attacking spin game is suited at top order in T20Is. Just not convincing in spread out field. #PAKvIND

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy #INDvPAK League Changed, Series changed, tournament changed, appointed as captain, dropped from the team....so many things happened with him but loyalty towards Academy same to same, Rishabh Pant you beuty League Changed, Series changed, tournament changed, appointed as captain, dropped from the team....so many things happened with him but loyalty towards Academy same to same, Rishabh Pant you beuty 😍😍 #INDvPAK https://t.co/RKmBdxaFU1

Virat Kohli's responsible innings take Team India to 181

India got a sensational start from openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. But they also kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, especially in the middle-overs. The big disappointment was the way both Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant got out as they couldn't have picked the fielders better.

Last game's star Hardik Pandya also perished and it looked like Pakistan might keep the Men in Blue under 160. However, Kohli once again proved why he is a world-class batter with yet another crucial half-century.

Deepak Hooda also hung around for a bit and some crucial runs from Ravi Bishnoi ensured that India had a competitive target on the board. Pakistan have already lost the big wicket of Babar Azam at the time of writing. They will need the pair of Mohammad Rizwan to fire during his stay at the chase.

