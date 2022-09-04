Create

IND vs PAK 2022: "Bishnoi proved more worthy than Rishabh Pant"- Fans troll Indian star for yet another failure against Pakistan

India v Pakistan - DP World Asia Cup
Rishabh Pant (R) was unable to stay at the crease for a long time with Virat Kohli
Modified Sep 04, 2022 10:25 PM IST

Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant once again failed to deliver in T20Is as he was dismissed for just 14(12) against Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday (September 4). The southpaw was backed to take down left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz as well as leg-spinner Shadab Khan, especially in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja.

However, the keeper-batter couldn't quite get a move on and looked uncomfortable at the crease. Virat Kohli was doing well at the other end, but he didn't get the same support from Rishabh Pant. The left-hander tried to reverse-sweep Shadab on what would have been a wide ball and chipped it straight in the hands of point.

Fans on Twitter trolled Rishabh Pant for yet another failure and accused him of focusing on external factors rather than focusing on the role that he was supposed to deliver. Captain Rohit Sharma also had an animated discussion with the youngster and seemed unhappy about his shot selection.

Here are some of the reactions:

Having batting depth is necessary if you want to play pant and KL both
Sanju Samson and Dinesh Karthik fans watching Rishabh Pant playing T20I for India against Pakistan! #INDvPAK #INDvsPAK2022 https://t.co/XtnJq4sPgl
Dk the finisher big miss today. I am sorry i thought pant had improved
Rohit and Pandya/pant in dressing roomhttps://t.co/q3R33E36J5
So India replaced DK with Pant to get a left hander, only to find out, Pant getting out to a right hander’s shot. twitter.com/pradhyoth1/sta…
When Rishabh pant come for the batting:-Le:- urvashi rautela 😆#INDvsPAK https://t.co/4Sk6IHLB5I
Pant never looked interested.
Bishnoi proved more Worthy than Rishabh Pant 😂. No edges clean Strike #INDvsPAK2022
Shadab vs Pant might become a thing now
Pant explaining that he was trying to hit urvashi 💀 https://t.co/SrlIHPTy0e
Rishabh pant with yet another irresponsible shot : https://t.co/U1UJ33MLZ9
Rohit to Pant 😂😂#AsiaCup2022 #INDvPAK https://t.co/mD5rxp62b3
Why did we drop DK though? Man didn't do anything wrong. Pant so far is only carried by this team on his impression
Rishabh Pant is overrated in T20s Time to give Chance To Sanju Samson#INDvsPAK #SanjuSamson
*Rishabh Pant Git Out Early*Urvashi Rautela-:#INDvsPAK https://t.co/9Th6RAcUwu
I know India needs a left hand batter vs leg spin and left arm spinner in middle overs but more I see Pant bat in Middle overs, the more I feel its not his game. His attacking spin game is suited at top order in T20Is. Just not convincing in spread out field. #PAKvIND
Very poor shot Pant
League Changed, Series changed, tournament changed, appointed as captain, dropped from the team....so many things happened with him but loyalty towards Academy same to same, Rishabh Pant you beuty 😍😍 #INDvPAK https://t.co/RKmBdxaFU1

Virat Kohli's responsible innings take Team India to 181

India got a sensational start from openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. But they also kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, especially in the middle-overs. The big disappointment was the way both Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant got out as they couldn't have picked the fielders better.

Last game's star Hardik Pandya also perished and it looked like Pakistan might keep the Men in Blue under 160. However, Kohli once again proved why he is a world-class batter with yet another crucial half-century.

Deepak Hooda also hung around for a bit and some crucial runs from Ravi Bishnoi ensured that India had a competitive target on the board. Pakistan have already lost the big wicket of Babar Azam at the time of writing. They will need the pair of Mohammad Rizwan to fire during his stay at the chase.

