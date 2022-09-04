IND vs PAK 2022: "Bishnoi proved more worthy than Rishabh Pant"- Fans troll Indian star for yet another failure against Pakistan

Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant once again failed to deliver in T20Is as he was dismissed for just 14(12) against Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday (September 4). The southpaw was backed to take down left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz as well as leg-spinner Shadab Khan, especially in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja.
However, the keeper-batter couldn't quite get a move on and looked uncomfortable at the crease. Virat Kohli was doing well at the other end, but he didn't get the same support from Rishabh Pant. The left-hander tried to reverse-sweep Shadab on what would have been a wide ball and chipped it straight in the hands of point.
Fans on Twitter trolled Rishabh Pant for yet another failure and accused him of focusing on external factors rather than focusing on the role that he was supposed to deliver. Captain Rohit Sharma also had an animated discussion with the youngster and seemed unhappy about his shot selection.
Virat Kohli's responsible innings take Team India to 181
India got a sensational start from openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. But they also kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, especially in the middle-overs. The big disappointment was the way both Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant got out as they couldn't have picked the fielders better.
Last game's star Hardik Pandya also perished and it looked like Pakistan might keep the Men in Blue under 160. However, Kohli once again proved why he is a world-class batter with yet another crucial half-century.
Deepak Hooda also hung around for a bit and some crucial runs from Ravi Bishnoi ensured that India had a competitive target on the board. Pakistan have already lost the big wicket of Babar Azam at the time of writing. They will need the pair of Mohammad Rizwan to fire during his stay at the chase.