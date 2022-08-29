IND vs PAK 2022: "Even the set batters from both sides struggled to take their strike rate above 120" - Parthiv Patel on the importance of Hardik Pandya's quick-fire knock 

Parthiv Patel has lauded Team India's Hardik Pandya for his stunning batting performance against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 fixture at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (August 28).

Speaking on Cricbuzz after the match, he stated that Hardik Pandya showcased great composure to take India to victory in the high-pressure clash. He praised the right-handed batter for playing an impactful knock in challenging batting conditions.

Patel pointed out how both Indian and Pakistani batters struggled to up the ante on the surface. He highlighted how Pandya was the only player who was able to score at a healthy strike rate in the encounter.

He explained:

"Hardik Pandya finished the game where even the set batters from both sides struggled to take their strike rate above 120. He came in and scored at a strike rate of close to 200, that too under pressure against Pakistan.

"There was a lot of hype, with people talking about taking revenge for the T20 World Cup loss. His calmness and maturity is something that we have been talking about since the IPL, and he showed it once again."

Patel further added that the all-rounder has proved to be reliable with both the bat and the ball. He mentioned that Pandya has great belief in his abilities and the way he carries himself on the field is a testimony to that.

The former cricketer was impressed with how the dynamic batter has performed well in various batting positions. He suggested that Pandya seems to be always in full control of his game.

Patel elaborated:

"He's someone who can claim his place in the side on either of the skills, either as a batter or a bowler. I am impressed with the versatility that he has shown. We saw him batting at No. 3 or No. 4 in the IPL, taking responsibility.

"It is not easy to finish off the game at a position at which he hasn't batted much. There is great self-belief that he carries and there's that aura that he has on the ground. Even while bowling, he tells the fielder to look at him as he knows what he is doing. He knows what is happening with his own game and is always in control."

Pandya contributed significantly with his unbeaten knock of 33 from just 17 deliveries. He looked calm at the crease, even when the equation came down to six off three.

The swashbuckler hit a brilliant six against left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz to help India secure a crucial five-wicket victory. Notably, Pandya also bagged three wickets in the contest.

"It has been a hallmark of his career" - Parthiv Patel on Hardik Pandya's confidence

Parthiv Patel remarked that Hardik Pandya looked at ease under pressure during the final over of India's run-chase against Pakistan. He noted how the player assured Dinesh Karthik, who was at the non-strikers' end, that he was going to win it for India.

The former cricketer added that confidence is a big part of the all-rounder's game and that he had experienced it while playing alongside him for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He said:

"Hardik Pandya showed tremendous confidence. We saw that after the dot ball before he hit that six. He told Dinesh Karthik in sign language, 'Don't worry, I've got this covered'. That is the kind of confidence he carries, and it has been a hallmark of his career. I played with him in MI and his confidence always stands out."

Pandya was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his all-round heroics against Pakistan. He received appreciation from all quarters for his superlative batting and bowling performance.

