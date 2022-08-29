IND vs PAK 2022: "It is good a youngster did not play that shot" - Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli's dismissal in Asia Cup match vs Pakistan

Gautam Gambhir has questioned the shot that led to Virat Kohli's dismissal in India's Asia Cup 2022 match against Pakistan.

Kohli was caught at long-off off Mohammad Nawaz's bowling after scoring a 34-ball 35 to leave India in a slight spot of bother at 53/3 in the 10th over while chasing a 148-run target in Dubai on Sunday (August 28).

Hardik Pandya (33* off 17) and Ravindra Jadeja (35 off 29) then helped the Men in Blue register a five-wicket win.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir had the following to say about the modern batting great's shot selection:

"He will be extremely disappointed because Rohit Sharma's wicket had just fallen and after that if you play a shot like that, it is good a youngster did not play that shot. There would have been a lot of criticism if a youngster had played that kind of shot."

Gambhir pointed out that upon reflection Kohli would have realized that the shot was unnecessary. The former Indian opener elaborated:

"I am sure the number of runs he has scored in international cricket, when he sees this shot he will tell himself that the shot was not required. You played 34 balls and scored 35 runs, your captain had just gotten out, if you had built your innings a little more, things might have become easier."

Rohit Sharma was caught at long-off off the last ball of Nawaz's first over, the eighth over of the Indian innings. Kohli also tried to play a big shot off the first ball of the left-arm spinner's next over and was caught in the same position.

"It was a nothing shot" - Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli holing out in the deep

Virat Kohli hit three fours and a six during his innings

While acknowledging that the shortest format forces players to bat aggressively, Gambhir highlighted that Kohli played a nothing shot. He explained:

"It is T20 cricket, you think at times that you should back your instincts and you did that, but it is a frustrating shot because it was a nothing shot. If you were looking to hit a six and had gotten out, there is no problem with that, because you are trying to play a big shot."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"Here neither did you try to hit a six nor did you find a gap. Literally, it was a nothing shot, probably that is why he will be even more disappointed."

Jadeja, who was promoted up the order, added 36 runs with Suryakumar Yadav after the former India captain's dismissal. The spin-bowling all-rounder was dismissed off the first ball of the final over but Pandya ensured an Indian win by smashing a six three deliveries later.

