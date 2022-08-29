IND vs PAK 2022: "He should have opened with Rohit Sharma" - Danish Kaneria on Suryakumar Yadav's batting position 

Danish Kaneria reckons that India's Suryakumar Yadav should have opened the innings alongside skipper Rohit Sharma in the side's Asia Cup 2022 fixture against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai.

He pointed out that the batter played as an opener for India in T20Is in a number of games prior to the continental tournament. He suggested that the team management should have stuck to the same strategy, as he is in tremendous form.

Kaneria opined that having Yadav at the top of the order would also take some pressure off Virat Kohli. He made these remarks while speaking on his official YouTube channel. Kaneria said:

"Suryakumar Yadav played as an opener during India's last few T20I fixtures. He should have opened with Rohit Sharma instead of KL Rahul in this match as well.

"He has been in great form and has played matches consistently. Virat Kohli is out of form and you cannot rely on him. Yadav is someone that India should rely on. They must make him open and put less pressure on someone like Kohli."

Notably, Suryakumar Yadav played at the top of the order during India's five-match T20I series against the West Indies earlier this month. With 135 runs from four games, the right-handed batter finished as the leading run-getter for India in the rubber. However, with KL Rahul back in the T20I side, Yadav had to slot back into the middle order.

He came in to bat at No.5 in India's opening fixture against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup.

"Shouldn't have gotten out in this fashion" - Danish Kaneria on Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal

Suryakumar Yadav scored a run-a-ball 18 in the crucial tie. Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah sent the batter packing with a terrific delivery in the 15th over of India's run-chase. Yadav tried to play a lofted shot over the mid-on fielder, but was beaten for pace and the ball ultimately crashed onto the off-stump.

Unimpressed with the player's shot selection, Kaneria mentioned that he shouldn't have gone for the big heave against the speedster. The former leg-spinner added:

"Suryakumar Yadav shouldn't have gotten out in this fashion. It was a poor shot from a future star. He should have shown respect to Naseem Shah, who had bowled his heart out."

Ahtasham Riaz

The world's number 2 T20I batsman 'Suryakumar Yadav' is out as he sees a length ball, thinks he can slog it over midwicket, but it seams in a touch and flattens his off stump.

Pakistan vs India

The world's number 2 T20I batsman 'Suryakumar Yadav' is out as he sees a length ball, thinks he can slog it over midwicket, but it seams in a touch and flattens his off stump.

The Rohit Sharma-led side chased down Pakistan’s total of 147 with two balls to spare to win the encounter by five wickets. The Men in Blue will next be seen in action on Wednesday (August 31) against Hong Kong.

