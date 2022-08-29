IND vs PAK 2022: "I can remember those scenes where I was taken on a stretcher"- Hardik Pandya gets emotional recalling horrific back injury

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was the star of the show against Pakistan on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. He returned with figures of 3/25 and scored a quickfire 33* to ensure that the Men in Blue got over the line in their Asia Cup 2022 opener.

Life seemed to come at a full circle for Pandya, given that he sustained a serious back injury on the same ground against the same opposition during the 2018 Asia Cup.

There were doubts about whether he would ever be able to perform as an all-rounder again. But Hardik Pandya never gave up as he took time away from the game and came back in roaring style. He is arguably the most valuable T20I player for India at the moment.

Speaking to Ravindra Jadeja in a video posted by the BCCI, here's what the Player of the Match of yesterday's game had to say:

"I can remember those scenes where I was taken on a stretcher and it was the same dressing room. So there is a sense of achievement with whatever has happened. As players, we get the fruit but I would like to credit Nitin Patel and Soham Desai (team physios) who have worked so hard on me for my comeback."

"I knew that the bowler was under pressure"- Hardik Pandya on facing the last over

With Team India needing seven runs from the final over, Jadeja was dismissed on the very first ball. Dinesh Karthik took a single and gave Hardik Pandya the strike in the next delivery.

The set right-hander couldn't clear the field and the equation came down to six runs needed off three balls.

However, Hardik Pandya claimed he felt no pressure and finished the game off the next ball with a six over the long-on field. Throwing light on what went through his mind during the 20th over, he stated:

"I genuinely didn't feel like seven runs were too much in the last overs. Whether they keep five or ten fielders, I had to go for a big hit. I genuinely showed my emotions for the first time in the game when you got out.

"But to be honest, I knew that the bowler was under pressure and I was waiting for him to make a mistake. From the field setting, I understood that he will bowl back-of-a-length and I was ready for it."

