IND vs PAK 2022: "I can score 20 extra runs, but I cannot claim the 20 percent match fees back" - Virender Sehwag reflects on the old slow over-rate rule

Former India batter Virender Sehwag compared the newly-implemented team-oriented slow-over rate rule to the captain-oriented rule in the past. According to the guidelines, teams will be forced to bring one fielder inside the ring for the time period that exceeds the cut-off time to bowl 20 overs.

Earlier, captains were punished with a fine for the first slow over rate offense. Players also had to forego a percentage of their wages if the offense was repeated by the team.

During Sunday's high-octane encounter between India and Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup, both sides failed to bowl 20 overs in time as the match duration exceeded four hours. India had to bowl the last two overs with five fielders inside the circle, while Pakistan were met with the same fate for the last three overs.

Reflecting on the rule change, Sehwag explained how the slow over rate affects a captain with an anecdote. Speaking on Cricbuzz, the former batter said:

"When I was captaining in the IPL, there was a 10 percent or a 20 percent deduction in match fees for slow over-rate. So, my priority as captain was not to restrict the batting side, but to always to finish the overs on time.

"Otherwise, they would deduct 20 percent of my match fees. I can score 20 extra runs, but I cannot claim the 20 percent match fees back."

He added:

"With this new rule, the captain will not bear the brunt, it will be the bowlers as they have to bowl with four men outside the ring."

Bowlers found it hard to bowl with a slightly more restricted field in the death overs. India's chase was made a little easier as there were more gaps for Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja to exploit in the last three overs.

"The issue of slow over rate is usually seen with only Asian countries" - Virender Sehwag

The new rule will be implemented in all of the matches going forward, which includes the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Failing to complete the allotted 20 overs by even just five minutes will create a huge impact, especially in high-pressure games where it could turn out to be a decisive game-changing moment.

Noting that the slow over-rate issues are not seen with teams like Australia, England and South Africa, Sehwag said:

"This rule would not be enforced much when the likes of England, South Africa and Australia play. Their bowlers and fielders are always ready. The issue of slow over rate is usually seen with only Asian countries."

Sehwag concluded:

"We have heard MS Dhoni so many times on the field over the over-rate issue."

