IND vs PAK 2022: “I kind of surprised myself” - Virat Kohli opens on the Asia Cup knock that was a revelation for him

Team India batter Virat Kohli has picked the 183 he scored against Pakistan in Mirpur in March 2012 as his standout performance in the Asia Cup competition. The 33-year-old stated that the knock was a revelation for him and increased his self-belief as a cricketer.

Kohli smashed 183 off 148 balls in match number 5 of the 2012 Asia Cup. Pakistan batted first in this game and put up 329 for 6 as their openers Mohammad Hafeez and Nasir Jamshed struck hundreds. However, Kohli’s brilliance saw India chase down the target in 47.5 overs with six wickets in hand.

The former Indian captain is currently preparing for the latest edition of the Asia Cup, which gets underway on Saturday (August 27). Speaking ahead of the tournament, Kohli opened up on his fond memories of the tournament. Speaking in a video on bcci.tv, he commented:

“The Asia Cup, for me, has always been memorable. Yes, the 183 definitely stands out for me personally because that was kind of a revelation for me. At 23, I could play at that level and in a big game - against Pakistan in a big chase. I kind of surprised myself, and from there, my belief grew more and more.”

Kohli also spoke about another knock that is quite close to his heart. He added:

“The other game that was special for me, and I remember quite fondly, was against Pakistan in Bangladesh when I got 49-odd on a very tricky pitch. These are the kind of games that always stay in your memory.”

Kohli heads into the Asia Cup 2022 with question marks hanging over his form. He had a miserable tour of England, registering a highest score of 20 from six international innings.

“It is usual business” - Virat Kohli on the hype over Indo-Pak clashes

The build-up to an India-Pakistan match always comes with additional excitement and humungous expectations. Admitting that the environment can sometimes be a distraction, Kohli asserted, not for the first time, that it’s just another cricket match. He stated:

“Whenever we play Pakistan in any tournament, it’s just what's created on the outside, which you can’t really ignore. But, as a player, as I have said many times in the past, when you step onto the field, it is any other game for you. Just the environment on the outside obviously can pull you in, but that’s for you to enjoy and get excited about, till the time you get into the park. Then it is usual business.”

India will resume their rivalry against Pakistan when the two teams clash in Dubai on Sunday.

