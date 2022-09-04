IND vs PAK 2022: "If there are fielding restrictions, there is no one as dangerous as him" - Waqar Younis on Rishabh Pant

Former Pakistan speedster and head coach Waqar Younis was baffled to see Rishabh Pant not part of Team India's playing XI in their 2022 Asia Cup opener. Dinesh Karthik was picked as the wicket-keeper and with KL Rahul and Virat Kohli back, there was no space for Pant.

However, Younis feels that if India want to get the best out of the young southpaw, they need to use him in the top order, preferably where the entry point will be in the powerplay.

Speaking to journalist Vimal Kumar in a video on his YouTube channel on Sunday, here's what Waqar Younis had to say about the damage that Rishabh Pant can inflict on the opposition at the top:

"It is a luxury for India if they have someone like Rishabh Pant on the bench. All of us who spoke about the game were shocked at how he is not playing. I personally feel he is best suited in the top-order. If there are fielding restrictions, there is no one as dangerous as him."

Waqar Younis dismisses debate on Rohit Sharma's form

There has been a lot of talk about whether the Indian captaincy has affected Rohit Sharma's batting. The 35-year-old is getting off to quick starts, but hasn't quite been able to convert them into big scores.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli practicing ahead of the clash against Pakistan. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli practicing ahead of the clash against Pakistan. https://t.co/1xssM5NMyN

However, Waqar Younis rubbished all these talks and claimed that Rohit isn't going through any rough patch of form. He believes once the Indian captain gets some luck going his way, he will score big.

On this, Younis stated:

"Everybody has their own viewpoint, but whoever said about Rohit (poor form) might have gone through poor form himself too if he was a cricketer. We, as bowlers, also have gone through poor form. It's not that he is playing bad shots. Just that sometimes you aren't able to execute the right shots properly and that's why you end up getting dismissed. But I really like him as a leader as well as a batter."

Will Rohit Sharma go big against Pakistan on Sunday? Let us know in the comments.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee