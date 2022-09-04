IND vs PAK 2022: KL Rahul's role is to anchor the innings - Mohammad Kaif on the Indian batter's approach in T20 cricket 

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif has highlighted how Team India opener KL Rahul doesn't need to attack right from the start in T20 cricket, as his role in the side is that of an anchor.

Speaking to Sportskeeda on Saturday, he mentioned how top-order batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have attempted to score runs quickly early on to ensure that Rahul can play his own game. He suggested that the player's role is to bat till the end, given that he can change gears during the death overs.

Kaif explained:

"KL Rahul's role is to anchor the innings. When Rohit Sharma opens with him, he looks to play his shots right from the start, as he knows that his role is to accelerate, while Rahul's job is to stay there till the end. Rohit is looking to score quickly so that Rahul can play his game.

"Even Virat Kohli has been scoring at a quick rate. Rahul is aware that he generally plays with a strike rate of 120, and then attacks in the last five overs. The Indian side don't want to tinker with Rahul's role."

The former India batter further added that Rahul doesn't need to change much in his approach despite his recent failures. He opined that the right-handed batter just needs to create a few more boundary opportunities in the powerplay.

He stated:

"KL Rahul has made a return after several months. He played in Zimbabwe, but couldn't score big. He wasn't able to score big in the first two matches of the Asia Cup, and he played quite slowly as well.

"While this could be a point of concern, Rahul is an outstanding player and doesn't need to change a lot of things. Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma would have also advised him to play the way he does. He just needs to score a couple of more boundaries in the powerplay."

Rahul has struggled to get going in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. While he was dismissed for a golden duck against Pakistan, he managed 36 runs off 39 deliveries in the subsequent fixture versus Hong Kong.

The 30-year-old was criticized by many for his underwhelming strike rate of 92.30 in the encounter. He will be keen to make amends by coming up with an impactful performance in the Super 4 stage of the continental event.

"It's time for KL Rahul to deliver against a strong opposition" - Mohammad Kaif

Kaif pointed out that while Rahul has done well for the Indian team in the past, he now needs to deliver against a top opposition. He remarked that Rahul is capable of doing that, considering his impressive record in international cricket.

He noted how the batter has struggled against the Pakistani bowlers. Kaif suggested that Rahul should look to survive the opening spell of the fast bowlers and then play his shots.

He elaborated:

"KL Rahul might look to change his approach in the upcoming matches. He is a fantastic batter and has got all the abilities. However, he was dismissed early against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup last year, and was also out for a duck this time around.

"He did well in Test matches in England and scored a hundred in seam-friendly conditions. He has done that in the past, but I think it's time for KL Rahul to deliver against a strong opposition. He hasn't been able to survive the opening spell of the Pakistani pacers."

Rahul will next be seen in action on Sunday (September 4) when India take on Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee