IND vs PAK 2022: Only one between Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant features in Wasim Jaffer's playing XI for Team India's clash against Pakistan

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has made some bold choices while predicting the Men in Blue's playing XI against Pakistan for their Asia Cup 2022 opener on Sunday.

The 44-year-old included KL Rahul as the opening partner for captain Rohit Sharma and went with the usual choices of Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya in that order. However, the surprise pick from him came when he kept Dinesh Karthik ahead of Rishabh Pant at No. 6.

Here's what Wasim Jaffer tweeted:

"My India XI vs Pakistan: 1. Rohit 2. KL 3. Virat 4. Sky 5. Hardik 6. DK / Pant* 7.Jadeja 8. Bhuvi 9. Bishnoi 10. Chahal 11. Arshdeep *If Pant plays, he should bat at no.5. What's yours? #INDvPAK #AsiaCup"

Jaffer's top five will be quite similar to what many fans expect from Team India on Sunday. But there has been a growing debate about who among Pant and Karthik will feature in the playing XI.

Selection headaches that Team India need to address

Given that the likes of Rahul and Kohli are almost undroppable and the presence of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja gives that added bowling option, it's almost certain that Pant and Karthik will not play together in the XI.

The southpaw doesn't have impressive numbers in T20Is. But the way Pant has won games single-handedly for Team India in ODIs and Tests might tempt the selectors to hold onto him at the No. 5 position, something that Jaffer even mentioned in his tweet.

But then it also means that Pandya might have to bat at No. 6, something that he hasn't been regularly doing since his comeback. Moreover, the team management has shown faith in Karthik as their designated finisher. The veteran also has two Man of the Match awards in his last few T20Is.

One way or the other, the think-tank has a really tough decision to make, taking all factors into consideration.

As far as bowling is concerned, the idea of going in with three spinners has been almost crystal clear from the moment the Men in Blue announced their spin-heavy squad.

The only interesting decision from that point of view will be who among Ravi Bishnoi and Ravichandran Ashwin will get the nod as the team's third spinner.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee