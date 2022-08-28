IND vs PAK 2022: "Owning Pakistan since debut" - Indian fans troll arch-rivals as Bhuvneshwar, Hardik bully Pakistan

Hardik Pandya's short-ball ploy and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's brilliance proved to be too much for Pakistan to handle as Team India restricted their opponents to 147 in their Asia Cup 2022 opener in Dubai on Sunday.

Pakistan seemed highly dependent on the top three to give them a solid platform. The Men in Blue exploited that weakness by picking up wickets at regular intervals.

Bhuvneshwar drew first blood with the big wicket of Babar Azam and Pandya punctured Pakistan batting further with his pace and bounce.

Fans on Twitter hailed Bhuvneshwar and Hardik for their fantastic performances and also trolled the Pakistan batting unit for not being able to put up a decent performance.

Here are some of the reactions:

Bhuvi is an emotion What a bowler!



#INDvsPAK Bumrah might be the best. Arshdeep might be the most promising. Hardik might be the most exciting.Bhuvi is an emotionWhat a bowler!

Bhuvi 2.0 looking scary, but not for us.

Is performance ke baad, Pakistan fans ko sirf loud speaker pe gaane sunke jaana hoga. #INDvPAK

Asif bhai itna bhi nhi fekna tha

Hitting 150-200 sixes in a day 🤣🤣🤣🤣Asif bhai itna bhi nhi fekna tha

Ye log dubai me hard length nahi khel pa rahe. Socho Australia me kya haal hoga 😂😂

When you realise that you are playing against Captain Rohit Sharma

Nasser Hussain ko UK se uthake yahan laake commentary me ek line bulwao.. 'they can't play him'. Jo kharcha lgega main dunga.

On 26 jan 2016 two gems debuted for India, and filled holes in the LOI side that they could not plug for decades before. Pandya and Bumrah are to be cotton wrapped and preserved as long as possible

Pakistani don’t know how to play short ball

#INDvsPAK

#AsiaCup2022

Hardik you beautyPakistani don't know how to play short ball

Doesn't seem to be our day. Nobody is able to connect at all.

Team India didn't let Pakistan get any momentum going in their innings

The Indian bowlers began well by sticking to a disciplined line and length. Babar felt the pressure and tried to hook Bhuvneshwar, only ending up lobbing it to Arshdeep Singh at fine leg.

With Avesh Khan dismissing Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan's inexperienced middle-order was exposed a bit early. This helped Pandya mix it up with back-of-a-length deliveries and short-pitched balls. The all-rounder sent back both set batters in Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan and that pushed Pakistan further on the backfoot.

Bhuvneshwar came back into the attack and picked up three more wickets to prove why he is a world-class bowler even at the death. Although Shahnawaz Dahani hit a few lusty blows, Pakistan could only manage to set a target of 148.

However, they will also know that a couple of early wickets will definitely send shivers through the Indian dressing room. If the dew doesn't play a role, Pakistan can also get a bit of help from the pitch as the cutters seemed to grip a bit.

Will the Men in Blue be able to bury the ghosts of Dubai from last year's loss? Only time will tell.

