IND vs PAK 2022: Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of Sunday's marquee clash

Pakistan's injury list continues to grow as yet another pacer has suffered the same fate ahead of their crucial Super 4 game against India in the ongoing Asia Cup on Sunday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rendered right-arm pacer Shahnawaz Dahani unavailable due to a suspected side strain that he sustained while bowling against Hong Kong in Sharjah on Friday.

As a result, the medical team will monitor him for the next 48-72 hours and carry out a scan to determine his further participation in the tournament.

Dahani's injury update comes after that of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim, both of whom were ruled out before the tournament.

Dahani bowled only two overs in Pakistan's massive 155-run victory against Hong Kong on Friday, conceding seven runs and a maiden alongside Yasim Murtaza's scalp. The win enabled the team to enter the Super 4 stage.

Although the 24-year-old took no wickets against India in their previous Asia Cup clash, he bowled economically by giving away only 29 runs.

Pakistan eye redemption against India

Hardik Pandya was the catalyst to India's victory against Pakistan last Sunday. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the Men in Green will look to make amends for their five-wicket loss to their arch-rivals in the opening game of the competition. Babar Azam & Co. delivered a below-par batting performance and managed 147 on the board, thanks to some late hitting. However, their young bowling attack fought well.

The likes of Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Dahani, Mohammad Nawaz, and Shadab Khan did well to strangle India's batting unit. Shah dismissed KL Rahul for a first-ball duck, followed by Suryakumar Yadav for a run-a-ball 18. Mohammad Nawaz, who picked up three wickets, bowled the final over, with India needing seven.

Although the left-arm spinner cleaned up Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya kept his cool. The all-rounder clubbed a six off the fourth delivery of the last over to seal the win for India.

Earlier, Hardik took three wickets and eventually received the Player of the Match award.

