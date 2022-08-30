IND vs PAK 2022: “Beech mein khabar aayi thi ke main mar gaya hoon” - Ravindra Jadeja makes shocking disclosure at press conference 

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made a shocking statement at a press conference as part of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday (August 30), claiming he had heard reports of his death.

Jadeja was embroiled in a massive controversy after his exit from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 due to a rib injury. Some reports claimed that the cricketer had stormed out of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp over the captaincy fiasco. Other rumors claimed that Jadeja could skip the World Cup as well.

Asked if all these rumors affect him in any manner, Jadeja replied with nonchalance that he was least bothered. Responding to the query, he revealed:

“This is a very small rumor - that I am not going to play in the World Cup. Beech mein khabar aayi thi ke main mar gaya hoon (In between, there were reports that I had died). What could be a bigger news than that? I don’t think about all these things. I just go out and play the game.”

IPL 2022 began with a lot of hope for the 33-year-old. He was named captain of the CSK franchise for the season. However, he gave up the post after eight matches, as the Chennai franchise won only two of those games.

The all-rounder’s individual performance was affected by the additional responsibility as he struggled with bat, ball and in the field as well.

“Sometimes, it might cost the game” - Ravindra Jadeja on ‘extra fielder’ penalty

The India-Pakistan match saw both teams being forced to have an extra fielder inside the 30-yard circle in the final stages of their bowling innings. This had to be done as per a new clause in T20I playing conditions.

India had bowled fewer than 18 overs in the allotted time. Hence, they had to keep five fielders inside the circle in the last two overs. They gave away 23 runs in eleven balls as Pakistan were bowled out with one ball left in the innings.

On the other hand, Pakistan had to bowl three overs with the penalty rule in force. Jadeja and Hardik Pandya took advantage of the situation as India hit crucial boundaries and got over the winning line with two balls to spare. Asked for his views on the rule, Jadeja admitted:

“Between overs, we need to move quickly. Otherwise, we have to bowl with five fielders inside. Sometimes, it might cost the game.”

Having defeated Pakistan, India will now face Hong Kong in their next Asia Cup 2022 clash in Dubai on Wednesday.

