IND vs PAK 2022: “Aapke liye dua kar rahe hain, aapki form wapas aajaye” - Shaheen Afridi told Virat Kohli during their interaction 

Pakistan’s left-arm seamer Shaheen Afridi has told Indian batter Virat Kohli that he is praying for the latter’s form to return soon.

Indian and Pakistani players have been displaying heart-warming chemistry on the sidelines of their practice sessions in Dubai for the Asia Cup 2022, which begins on Saturday (August 27).

On Thursday, the official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video of Indian cricketers Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul catching up with the injured Afridi and inquiring about his well-being. The Pakistan cricketer has been ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a knee injury.

The interaction between Kohli and Afridi was not audible as loud music was playing for most part of their chat in the clip. On Friday, PCB shared a video in which the conversation between the Indian batter and the Pakistani left-arm seamer can be heard quite clearly. In the clip, Afridi is heard telling Kohli:

“Aapke liye dua kar rahe ha, aapki form wapas aa jaye (I am praying for you so that your form returns).”

Kohli responded with a smile and asked the injured fast bowler to take care and get well soon.

The Indian batter will be returning to international cricket during the Asia Cup 2022 after a short break. He was rested for the white ball tours of the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

“Go back to basics” - Younis Khan’s advice to Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan has advised struggling Indian batter Kohli to go back to basics and not think too much about what lies ahead. Younis revealed that he did the same thing when he was out of form. Speaking to The Telegraph about the former India’s captain’s woes, Younis said:

“Several players have gone through extended phases of lean patches in their international careers. They have been short of runs and without enough good performances. You tend to feel as if maybe this could be your last game or last series.

“I too have gone through such phases. But I had adopted a simple formula. I went back to my basics. I feel Virat too should not think about what lies ahead. He should go back to his basics and play according to the situation, play for the team, and then, with the little bit of energy that is left, he can utilise it to play for himself,” he added.

The India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 clash in Dubai on Sunday (August 28) will be Kohli’s 100th T20I.

