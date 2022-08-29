IND vs PAK 2022: “Sources saying Rizwan is still appealing outside Dubai stadium” - Fans brutally slam Pakistan keeper for excessive appealing 

Pakistan wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan faced fans' ire on social media platforms for his exaggerated appeals from behind the wicket during the Group A match against Team India on Sunday (August 28) in Dubai. Rohit Sharma’s side emerged victorious in the contest after a thrilling finish in the final over when Hardik Pandya sealed the game with a six.

The Babar Azam-led side batted first in the contest after losing the toss. On a tricky surface, the Men in Green managed to set a target of 148 for their arch-rivals on the back of a sedate 43-run knock from opener Mohammad Rizwan.

It was not smooth sailing for India in the chase as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals as Pakistan bowlers kept them at bay with tight lines and lengths. Hardik Pandya (33*) and Ravindra Jadeja (35) played valuable knocks under pressure in the end and helped their side cross the finish line.

Apart from enthralling cricketing action in the second innings, Mohammad Rizwan's exorbitant appealing habit caught the attention of the fans. They took to Twitter to brutally troll him for the same. Here are some of the best reactions:

time square 🇮🇳 @time__square Sources saying Rizwan is still appealing outside dubai stadium Sources saying Rizwan is still appealing outside dubai stadium

ganesh @breathMessi21 India won the match but Rizwan is still throwing his hands up and appealing in the dressing room India won the match but Rizwan is still throwing his hands up and appealing in the dressing room😭😭

maithun  @Being_Humor Rizwan and other players at slip after every ball Rizwan and other players at slip after every ball https://t.co/H0iiFfTeZ0

vipin @djfrankkie rizwan appealing after every single ball rizwan appealing after every single ball https://t.co/TzXywaWPkj

Sagar @sagarcasm Mohammad Rizwan to umpire after every delivery Mohammad Rizwan to umpire after every delivery https://t.co/MMamyayifs

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Mohammad Rizwan surpassed this guy to become most irritating player Mohammad Rizwan surpassed this guy to become most irritating player https://t.co/afeOXEIsjA

Jo Kar @i_am_gustakh POV :- Rizwan Appealing after every ball..... POV :- Rizwan Appealing after every ball.....😐 https://t.co/sfGGlRyFbU

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Brother rizwan's muscle memory making his hands go for appeal even before going for the catch. Brother rizwan's muscle memory making his hands go for appeal even before going for the catch.

vaibhav hatwal2 ◟̽◞̽ 🤧 @vaibhav_hatwal2 Rizwan and other pakistani players after every 2mins Rizwan and other pakistani players after every 2mins https://t.co/GDhPzs3Dtz

Tank @ChanChanBing3



#INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022 Hardik pandya representing all Indians after rizwan’s repeated appeals Hardik pandya representing all Indians after rizwan’s repeated appeals #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/ZPrlVf7K8Z

Dr. Babu Raowl @SirRaowlGandhi Rizwan at the end of every delivery Rizwan at the end of every delivery https://t.co/u98KSUskJq

الکاظمی @abdur_rehman26 Everytime Babar asks Rizwan if there is a nick or not



Rizwan

Everytime Babar asks Rizwan if there is a nick or notRizwan https://t.co/LZDdAxbbaQ

Harshhh! @Harsh_humour Umpire's face when Rizwan appeals again and again. Umpire's face when Rizwan appeals again and again. https://t.co/WZzWpVgBKY

sudhanshu' @whoshud Rizwan after grabbing every ball tonight Rizwan after grabbing every ball tonight https://t.co/qt3qArOCyK

Aditya @Adityakrsaha Rizwan deserves that. He is so irritating behind the stumps today. Rizwan deserves that. He is so irritating behind the stumps today.

tushR🍕 @heyytusharr umpire to rizwan in his head : umpire to rizwan in his head : https://t.co/72kM2PLLRw

Not Daniel Alexander @_UnrealDaniel

#INDvsPAK I think Mohammed Rizwan misunderstands the rules of cricket. He seems to think that the batsmen is out every time the ball reaches his gloves. I think Mohammed Rizwan misunderstands the rules of cricket. He seems to think that the batsmen is out every time the ball reaches his gloves.#INDvsPAK

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Rizwan most punchable face atm Rizwan most punchable face atm

Lahori Guy @YrrrFahad_ Muhammad Rizwan in the pitch Muhammad Rizwan in the pitch https://t.co/nkW8g6YmqW

Priyanshu™ @Priyans_17 M Rizwan after every ball M Rizwan after every ball https://t.co/Jb0mYQ9mNh

Kc @Kohliception 🏻 “Overacting” award goes to Rizwan “Overacting” award goes to Rizwan 🙏🏻

R R @RacchaRidhvik Rizwan after every delivery Rizwan after every delivery https://t.co/eQMKt1XYxD

"I think the way we started we were 10-15 runs short"- Pakistan skipper Babar Azam after the loss against India

Speaking at the post-match presentation after a close defeat, Pakistan captain Babar Azam felt that they were 10-15 runs short of the par score on the surface. He lauded the character and fighting spirit shown by the bowling unit while defending the target. Azam said:

"I think the way we started we were 10-15 runs short. The way we came back with the ball and the way the fast-bowlers bowled was really good. The runs we scored towards the end was very useful and the way he (Dahani) did with both bat and ball was good."

He further added:

"We wanted to take the game deep and even if we had 15 runs to play ahead of the last over it would have helped. But Hardik played really well. Naseem was injured too but the way he bowled and the heart he showed was commendable."

Pakistan will next face Hong Kong in their final Group A match of the Asia Cup 2022 on September 2 (Friday) in Sharjah.

