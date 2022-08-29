Create

IND vs PAK 2022: “Sources saying Rizwan is still appealing outside Dubai stadium” - Fans brutally slam Pakistan keeper for excessive appealing 

Modified Aug 29, 2022 02:34 AM IST

Pakistan wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan faced fans' ire on social media platforms for his exaggerated appeals from behind the wicket during the Group A match against Team India on Sunday (August 28) in Dubai. Rohit Sharma’s side emerged victorious in the contest after a thrilling finish in the final over when Hardik Pandya sealed the game with a six.

The Babar Azam-led side batted first in the contest after losing the toss. On a tricky surface, the Men in Green managed to set a target of 148 for their arch-rivals on the back of a sedate 43-run knock from opener Mohammad Rizwan.

It was not smooth sailing for India in the chase as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals as Pakistan bowlers kept them at bay with tight lines and lengths. Hardik Pandya (33*) and Ravindra Jadeja (35) played valuable knocks under pressure in the end and helped their side cross the finish line.

Apart from enthralling cricketing action in the second innings, Mohammad Rizwan's exorbitant appealing habit caught the attention of the fans. They took to Twitter to brutally troll him for the same. Here are some of the best reactions:

Sources saying Rizwan is still appealing outside dubai stadium
India won the match but Rizwan is still throwing his hands up and appealing in the dressing room😭😭
Pandya finishes with a six 🔥Rizwan from behind : Out Hai 😂#INDvsPAK #hardik #Rizwan https://t.co/7Wtwqqwlf8
Rizwan deserves this treatment https://t.co/n8Tf9hCplL
The only way to stop Rizwan from appealing https://t.co/PuGuLgjy1q
Rizwan everytime an Indian batter misses the ball today #INDvPAK #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/gEqcx3cUAz
Rizwan and other players at slip after every ball https://t.co/H0iiFfTeZ0
rizwan appealing after every single ball https://t.co/TzXywaWPkj
Someone please check what’s inside Rizwan’s shoes.. jumping high after every delivery. #IndvsPak
Mohammad Rizwan to umpire after every delivery https://t.co/MMamyayifs
Mohammad Rizwan surpassed this guy to become most irritating player https://t.co/afeOXEIsjA
POV :- Rizwan Appealing after every ball.....😐 https://t.co/sfGGlRyFbU
Brother rizwan's muscle memory making his hands go for appeal even before going for the catch.
Rizwan and other pakistani players after every 2mins https://t.co/GDhPzs3Dtz
Hardik pandya representing all Indians after rizwan’s repeated appeals #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/ZPrlVf7K8Z
Rizwan at the end of every delivery https://t.co/u98KSUskJq
Everytime Babar asks Rizwan if there is a nick or notRizwan https://t.co/LZDdAxbbaQ
Rizwan every ball#INDvPAK https://t.co/hPJZWrQ7hz
Umpire's face when Rizwan appeals again and again. https://t.co/WZzWpVgBKY
Rizwan after grabbing every ball tonight https://t.co/qt3qArOCyK
Rizwan & other Pakistani fielders every time the batsman misses the ball 😭 : #INDvsPAK | #Rizwan | #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/E2EId08dSn
"Bowler taking run up"Rizwan - https://t.co/iJXq4N1CWP
@MishiAmit People to Mohammad Rizwan#INDvPAK https://t.co/Q0GLBvNseA
Rizwan deserves that. He is so irritating behind the stumps today.
Rizwan appealing everytime #INDvsPAK https://t.co/5szP5fqDIj
umpire to rizwan in his head : https://t.co/72kM2PLLRw
I think Mohammed Rizwan misunderstands the rules of cricket. He seems to think that the batsmen is out every time the ball reaches his gloves.#INDvsPAK
Rizwan most punchable face atm
Mohammad Rizwan to Umpire after Every Delivery#INDvsPAK #PakVsInd #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/EHmLLxnmV1
Muhammad Rizwan in the pitch https://t.co/nkW8g6YmqW
M Rizwan after every ball https://t.co/Jb0mYQ9mNh
“Overacting” award goes to Rizwan 🙏🏻
Rizwan in #INDvsPAK match today. https://t.co/fYgsTezwv0
Rizwan after every delivery https://t.co/eQMKt1XYxD

"I think the way we started we were 10-15 runs short"- Pakistan skipper Babar Azam after the loss against India

Speaking at the post-match presentation after a close defeat, Pakistan captain Babar Azam felt that they were 10-15 runs short of the par score on the surface. He lauded the character and fighting spirit shown by the bowling unit while defending the target. Azam said:

"I think the way we started we were 10-15 runs short. The way we came back with the ball and the way the fast-bowlers bowled was really good. The runs we scored towards the end was very useful and the way he (Dahani) did with both bat and ball was good."

He further added:

"We wanted to take the game deep and even if we had 15 runs to play ahead of the last over it would have helped. But Hardik played really well. Naseem was injured too but the way he bowled and the heart he showed was commendable."

Pakistan will next face Hong Kong in their final Group A match of the Asia Cup 2022 on September 2 (Friday) in Sharjah.

