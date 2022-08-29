IND vs PAK 2022: “Sources saying Rizwan is still appealing outside Dubai stadium” - Fans brutally slam Pakistan keeper for excessive appealing 

Pakistan wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan faced fans' ire on social media platforms for his exaggerated appeals from behind the wicket during the Group A match against Team India on Sunday (August 28) in Dubai. Rohit Sharma’s side emerged victorious in the contest after a thrilling finish in the final over when Hardik Pandya sealed the game with a six.
The Babar Azam-led side batted first in the contest after losing the toss. On a tricky surface, the Men in Green managed to set a target of 148 for their arch-rivals on the back of a sedate 43-run knock from opener Mohammad Rizwan.
It was not smooth sailing for India in the chase as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals as Pakistan bowlers kept them at bay with tight lines and lengths. Hardik Pandya (33*) and Ravindra Jadeja (35) played valuable knocks under pressure in the end and helped their side cross the finish line.
Apart from enthralling cricketing action in the second innings, Mohammad Rizwan's exorbitant appealing habit caught the attention of the fans. They took to Twitter to brutally troll him for the same. Here are some of the best reactions:
"I think the way we started we were 10-15 runs short"- Pakistan skipper Babar Azam after the loss against India
Speaking at the post-match presentation after a close defeat, Pakistan captain Babar Azam felt that they were 10-15 runs short of the par score on the surface. He lauded the character and fighting spirit shown by the bowling unit while defending the target. Azam said:
"I think the way we started we were 10-15 runs short. The way we came back with the ball and the way the fast-bowlers bowled was really good. The runs we scored towards the end was very useful and the way he (Dahani) did with both bat and ball was good."
He further added:
"We wanted to take the game deep and even if we had 15 runs to play ahead of the last over it would have helped. But Hardik played really well. Naseem was injured too but the way he bowled and the heart he showed was commendable."
Pakistan will next face Hong Kong in their final Group A match of the Asia Cup 2022 on September 2 (Friday) in Sharjah.