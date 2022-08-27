IND vs PAK 2022: "That's totally uncalled for and disrespectful"- Fans unsure whether Shaheen Afridi's comments on Virat Kohli's form were genuine or just 'mind games'

A video of the conversation between Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi and Indian star Virat Kohli has become a topic of great debate among fans. The injured left-arm pacer met a number of Indian players like Yuzvendra Chahal and Rishabh Pant as they made their way to practice.
Afridi also met Kohli in a similar fashion, and the former Indian captain asked the youngster about his knee injury. The 22-year-old later explained the extent of his injury to Virat Kohli and followed it up by saying that he had been praying to see the Indian star back in form.
Kohli smiled and thanked him for his wishes, shook hands, and went ahead. At first, it really looked like a heartwarming conversation between two competitive cricketers who had mutual respect for each other.
However, some fans on Twitter claimed that these were the 'mind games' that the arch-rivals were playing to remind the 33-year-old that he was out of form.
Virat Kohli could make India's Asia Cup 2022 opener special
Amidst all the talk about Kohli's inconsistent form, there is also a positive that may have fans excited about the India-Pakistan encounter on August 28. The former Indian captain has scored as many as 311 runs in just seven T20Is against Pakistan, at an outstanding average of 77.75.
Be it his patient 49 in a tense chase during the 2016 Asia Cup, or his fine half-century during the 2016 T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli has often brought his A game to the table against Pakistan in the shortest format.
Former cricketers like Saqlain Mushtaq have clearly warned the Men in Green that they cannot underestimate Kohli just because of his poor form. It will be interesting to see how the 33-year-old shapes up after returning from a long break and whether he sets the stage ablaze in the Asia Cup.