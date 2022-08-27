IND vs PAK 2022: "That's totally uncalled for and disrespectful"- Fans unsure whether Shaheen Afridi's comments on Virat Kohli's form were genuine or just 'mind games'

A video of the conversation between Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi and Indian star Virat Kohli has become a topic of great debate among fans. The injured left-arm pacer met a number of Indian players like Yuzvendra Chahal and Rishabh Pant as they made their way to practice.

Afridi also met Kohli in a similar fashion, and the former Indian captain asked the youngster about his knee injury. The 22-year-old later explained the extent of his injury to Virat Kohli and followed it up by saying that he had been praying to see the Indian star back in form.

Kohli smiled and thanked him for his wishes, shook hands, and went ahead. At first, it really looked like a heartwarming conversation between two competitive cricketers who had mutual respect for each other.

However, some fans on Twitter claimed that these were the 'mind games' that the arch-rivals were playing to remind the 33-year-old that he was out of form.

Here are some of the reactions:

Abhinandan @Abhinandan673 Koi global cricketing pandemic nhin hai Virat ki form.. twitter.com/oyeekd/status/… Karamdeep 🎥📱 @oyeekd



#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 Shaheen Afridi to Virat Kohli, “aapke liye dua kar rahe ha, aapki form wapas ajaye.” 🤞 Shaheen Afridi to Virat Kohli, “aapke liye dua kar rahe ha, aapki form wapas ajaye.” 🤞#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/it5XBQBsWg Lol thats totally uncalled for and disrespectful.. never have i ever seen something like this, kaiyon ki form gayi hai history mein, but this is strange...hum dua karte hain aapki form waapis aa jaaye ?Koi global cricketing pandemic nhin hai Virat ki form.. Lol thats totally uncalled for and disrespectful.. never have i ever seen something like this, kaiyon ki form gayi hai history mein, but this is strange...hum dua karte hain aapki form waapis aa jaaye ? 😅😅 Koi global cricketing pandemic nhin hai Virat ki form..😭😭 twitter.com/oyeekd/status/…

amy🧣 @slybird_ Karamdeep 🎥📱 @oyeekd



#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 Shaheen Afridi to Virat Kohli, “aapke liye dua kar rahe ha, aapki form wapas ajaye.” 🤞 Shaheen Afridi to Virat Kohli, “aapke liye dua kar rahe ha, aapki form wapas ajaye.” 🤞#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/it5XBQBsWg i think most ppl are sweet but lack common knowledge of psychology and human behaviour you're not supposed to say it. twitter.com/oyeekd/status/… i think most ppl are sweet but lack common knowledge of psychology and human behaviour you're not supposed to say it. twitter.com/oyeekd/status/…

Nidhi @nidhimehta64

It really seemed disrespectful and totally unnecessary to me. twitter.com/oyeekd/status/… Karamdeep 🎥📱 @oyeekd



#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 Shaheen Afridi to Virat Kohli, “aapke liye dua kar rahe ha, aapki form wapas ajaye.” 🤞 Shaheen Afridi to Virat Kohli, “aapke liye dua kar rahe ha, aapki form wapas ajaye.” 🤞#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/it5XBQBsWg There is nothing wrong in wishing good for someone but he is already being criticized for his performance. Whenever he doesn't bat well, people just not only troll him but also his wife. Toh aisa comment 🙄It really seemed disrespectful and totally unnecessary to me. There is nothing wrong in wishing good for someone but he is already being criticized for his performance. Whenever he doesn't bat well, people just not only troll him but also his wife. Toh aisa comment 🙄It really seemed disrespectful and totally unnecessary to me. ✋ twitter.com/oyeekd/status/…

Captain Agniveer @backtotrolling . twitter.com/oyeekd/status/… Karamdeep 🎥📱 @oyeekd



#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 Shaheen Afridi to Virat Kohli, “aapke liye dua kar rahe ha, aapki form wapas ajaye.” 🤞 Shaheen Afridi to Virat Kohli, “aapke liye dua kar rahe ha, aapki form wapas ajaye.” 🤞#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/it5XBQBsWg Like half of Tottenham squad consists of closet Arsenal fans, we have a Pakistani team full of Kohli fans Like half of Tottenham squad consists of closet Arsenal fans, we have a Pakistani team full of Kohli fans 😭😭😭. twitter.com/oyeekd/status/…

Niks @niks_1985 Karamdeep 🎥📱 @oyeekd



#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 Shaheen Afridi to Virat Kohli, “aapke liye dua kar rahe ha, aapki form wapas ajaye.” 🤞 Shaheen Afridi to Virat Kohli, “aapke liye dua kar rahe ha, aapki form wapas ajaye.” 🤞#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/it5XBQBsWg Afridi just trolled the shit out of Virat. A vintage Virat would have got all fired up and scored a 50 ball century. Today’s virat will probably score a 30 ball 40 and hi-fi the players after a defeat twitter.com/oyeekd/status/… Afridi just trolled the shit out of Virat. A vintage Virat would have got all fired up and scored a 50 ball century. Today’s virat will probably score a 30 ball 40 and hi-fi the players after a defeat twitter.com/oyeekd/status/…

atharva✨ @Sharp__Edge_ Johns. @CricCrazyJohns The meetup of Virat Kohli & Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The meetup of Virat Kohli & Shaheen Shah Afridi. https://t.co/P94Sbw7o6I He is the same guy who mock our team..well nothing to say much now. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… He is the same guy who mock our team..well nothing to say much now. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Abhishek Ojha @vicharabhio

Never saw Dhoni telling Shoaib Malik that bhaijaan apka performance consistent rahe. The people from across the border play such vicious mind games.

I hope DK smashes Shaheen in WC brutally if he gets a chance. Karamdeep 🎥📱 @oyeekd



#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 Shaheen Afridi to Virat Kohli, “aapke liye dua kar rahe ha, aapki form wapas ajaye.” 🤞 Shaheen Afridi to Virat Kohli, “aapke liye dua kar rahe ha, aapki form wapas ajaye.” 🤞#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/it5XBQBsWg Aur taaref karo Babar ne dil jeet liya, Shaheen saaf dil insaan he.Never saw Dhoni telling Shoaib Malik that bhaijaan apka performance consistent rahe. The people from across the border play such vicious mind games.I hope DK smashes Shaheen in WC brutally if he gets a chance. twitter.com/oyeekd/status/… Aur taaref karo Babar ne dil jeet liya, Shaheen saaf dil insaan he.Never saw Dhoni telling Shoaib Malik that bhaijaan apka performance consistent rahe. The people from across the border play such vicious mind games.I hope DK smashes Shaheen in WC brutally if he gets a chance. twitter.com/oyeekd/status/…

Akshay @viratkohliofc

Its embarrassing but kohli needs to hear that Karamdeep 🎥📱 @oyeekd



#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 Shaheen Afridi to Virat Kohli, “aapke liye dua kar rahe ha, aapki form wapas ajaye.” 🤞 Shaheen Afridi to Virat Kohli, “aapke liye dua kar rahe ha, aapki form wapas ajaye.” 🤞#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/it5XBQBsWg Kohli in last three years has never accepted that he is having bad form. No journalists has dared to asked him about his form. But in last two months he has been reminded for that twise by babar and shaheen .Its embarrassing but kohli needs to hear that twitter.com/oyeekd/status/… Kohli in last three years has never accepted that he is having bad form. No journalists has dared to asked him about his form. But in last two months he has been reminded for that twise by babar and shaheen .😭😭Its embarrassing but kohli needs to hear that twitter.com/oyeekd/status/…

TUSHAR 🏏 @mainlycricket



We don't know Shaheen's intention, maybe he wasn't poking Kohli. But, still, it's not that straightforward. Lt. Colonel Joker (Perry's version) @Jokeresque_ Shaheen Shah Afridi had to remind 33 year old experienced Virat Kohli with over a decade in international cricket that he was out of form. Otherwise Kohli saab was living in his own bubble thinking he was in the form of his life. Mind games Shaheen Shah Afridi had to remind 33 year old experienced Virat Kohli with over a decade in international cricket that he was out of form. Otherwise Kohli saab was living in his own bubble thinking he was in the form of his life. Mind games 🔥🔥 It's not reminding, it's about the possibility of poking subtly.We don't know Shaheen's intention, maybe he wasn't poking Kohli. But, still, it's not that straightforward. twitter.com/Jokeresque_/st… It's not reminding, it's about the possibility of poking subtly.We don't know Shaheen's intention, maybe he wasn't poking Kohli. But, still, it's not that straightforward. twitter.com/Jokeresque_/st…

Ben Gardner @Ben_Wisden Babar: 'This too shall pass'

Shaheen: 'We want to see you back in form'



Pakistan's lovebombing of Virat Kohli is an elite tactic, there's no way it's not pre-planned. Convinced it's the only reason they've kept an injured Shaheen in the UAE Babar: 'This too shall pass'Shaheen: 'We want to see you back in form'Pakistan's lovebombing of Virat Kohli is an elite tactic, there's no way it's not pre-planned. Convinced it's the only reason they've kept an injured Shaheen in the UAE

Khurram Aziz @khurramaziz123 Karamdeep 🎥📱 @oyeekd



#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 Shaheen Afridi to Virat Kohli, “aapke liye dua kar rahe ha, aapki form wapas ajaye.” 🤞 Shaheen Afridi to Virat Kohli, “aapke liye dua kar rahe ha, aapki form wapas ajaye.” 🤞#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/it5XBQBsWg These words were so unnecessary. His intentions were good but you dont use such kind of words to other sportsman in his decline phase. twitter.com/oyeekd/status/… These words were so unnecessary. His intentions were good but you dont use such kind of words to other sportsman in his decline phase. twitter.com/oyeekd/status/…

Virat Kohli could make India's Asia Cup 2022 opener special

Amidst all the talk about Kohli's inconsistent form, there is also a positive that may have fans excited about the India-Pakistan encounter on August 28. The former Indian captain has scored as many as 311 runs in just seven T20Is against Pakistan, at an outstanding average of 77.75.

Be it his patient 49 in a tense chase during the 2016 Asia Cup, or his fine half-century during the 2016 T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli has often brought his A game to the table against Pakistan in the shortest format.

Former cricketers like Saqlain Mushtaq have clearly warned the Men in Green that they cannot underestimate Kohli just because of his poor form. It will be interesting to see how the 33-year-old shapes up after returning from a long break and whether he sets the stage ablaze in the Asia Cup.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar