IND vs PAK 2022: "The award should have been shared" - Mohammad Kaif feels Bhuvneshwar Kumar equally deserved to be the Man of the Match against Pakistan

Mohammad Kaif believes that Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya should have been the joint winners of the Player of the Match award in India's opening fixture against Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2022.

Speaking to Sportskeeda ahead of India's forthcoming Super 4 clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, Kaif pointed out that Kumar was the pick of the Indian bowlers in their earlier showdown, scalping four crucial wickets. Kaif highlighted how the right-armer dented Pakistan's chances of registering an imposing total by dismissing skipper Babar Azam early, saying:

"Hardik Pandya was given the Man of the Match award against Pakistan. But I believe that the award should have been shared between him and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He put Pakistan on the backfoot by dismissing Babar Azam, who is their main batter."

Kaif suggested that Pandya should have received all the credit had he steered the side to victory while chasing a mammoth total. He stressed that it was the bowlers who set up the win, restricting Pakistan to a below-par score of 147, saying:

"If you were chasing a total of 190 and Hardik Pandya won it with a six, then we can say that the batters won the game for us. But when you restrict the opposition to 145, it means that the bowlers have contributed significantly."

Notably, Pandya was adjudged the Player of the Match against Pakistan for his all-rounder heroics. The 28-year-old bagged three wickets in the contest and also contributed with the bat, remaining unbeaten on 33 off 17 balls.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar has stepped up in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah" - Mohammad Kaif on the former's recent performances

Kaif reserved high praise for Team India star Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He pointed out how the seasoned campaigner has come up with impressive performances while leading the bowling attack in the absence of the injured Jasprit Bumrah, saying:

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar has stepped up in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. He is India's lead bowler in this tournament and has also bowled like a lead bowler. He has been picking up wickets with the new ball since the England tour."

The ex-cricketer emphasized that the seamer has been able to read the minds of the batters. He highlighted how Bhuvneshwar dismissed Babar Azam with a well-directed short-pitched delivery at the continental event:

"Babar Azam played outside the crease against Bhuvneshwar to cut the swing. But he was a step ahead and bowled a bouncer. This shows that he is able to read the mind of the batters."

India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (September 4). Bhuvneshwar Kumar will once again play a key role if India are to beat Pakistan yet again at the continental event.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee