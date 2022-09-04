IND vs PAK 2022: "There are some problems now after Ravindra Jadeja's injury" - Aakash Chopra on India's playing XI for Pakistan clash 

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that Ravindra Jadeja's absence could have a major impact on the Indian team's overall combination in their upcoming matches in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

He pointed out that when an all-rounder like Ravindra Jadeja or Hardik Pandya has to miss out, the team management is forced to replace them with two players to keep the team balanced.

Chopra opined that the Indian think tank might have to alter its plans as Jadeja has been ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury. Speaking on his YouTube channel on Sunday (September 4), he said:

"There are some problems now after Ravindra Jadeja's injury. Hardik Pandya and Jadeja are the types of players that if they are gone, then you need two guys to fill their shoes. The Indian think tank will be thinking that they had sent Ravindra Jadeja at No. 4 to counter the Pakistani spinners.

"But they won't be able to do the same with Axar Patel. So they might be contemplating playing both Axar and Rishabh. But in this case, Dinesh Karthik will have to sit out."

Ravindra Jadeja played a major role in India's wins over Pakistan and Hong Kong in the continental event. The southpaw slammed 35 runs against Pakistan, helping the Men in Blue chase down a total of 147.

He was impressive with the ball in the subsequent clash against Hong Kong, bowling a miserly spell. Jadeja picked up one wicket in the encounter and conceded just 13 runs from his full quota of four overs.

Axar Patel, who was earlier named as one of the three reserve players for the Asia Cup, has replaced Jadeja in India's squad for their remaining fixtures.

"If he again gets out early, things could get tricky" - Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul

The cricketer-turned-commentator further added that it would be important for KL Rahul to make an impact with the bat in the team's forthcoming Super 4 clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.

He emphasized that the Indian side could be in trouble if the opening batter is once again dismissed early. Notably, Rahul was out for a golden duck in the very first over of India's run-chase against Pakistan.

Chopra suggested:

"KL Rahul is someone who can change the game. If he fires with the bat in the game, then there wouldn't be anything to worry about. But if he again gets out early, things could get tricky."

AsianCricketCouncil @ACCMedia1 extend their win streak against Pakistan?

Will Pakistan carry their sizzling form from Sharjah into this match?



The anticipation, the passion, the cheers, the bragging rights: IT IS ON!

@BCCI @TheRealPCB



#INDvPAK #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022 #Super4 #ACC Will Indiaextend their win streak against Pakistan?Will Pakistancarry their sizzling form from Sharjah into this match?The anticipation, the passion, the cheers, the bragging rights: IT IS ON! Will India 🇮🇳 extend their win streak against Pakistan? Will Pakistan 🇵🇰 carry their sizzling form from Sharjah into this match?The anticipation, the passion, the cheers, the bragging rights: IT IS ON! 🔥@BCCI @TheRealPCB #INDvPAK #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022 #Super4 #ACC https://t.co/YnIpxSX5Z4

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side are set to lock horns with Pakistan for the second time in the competition. The two teams will battle it out at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday evening in the Super 4 stage.

