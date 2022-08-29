IND vs PAK 2022: Top 10 funny memes after India edge past Pakistan in a thrilling encounter

Rohit Sharma-led Team India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the second game of the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday (August 28) in Dubai. Hardik Pandya deservingly won the 'Player of the Match' award for his stellar all-round performance in the contest.

Mohammad Rizwan (43) played a responsible knock. This coupled with cameos from tailenders Haris Rauf and Shahnawaz Dahani, Pakistan reached 147 in the first innings.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26) and Hardik Pandya (3/25) starred for Men in Blue in the bowling department.

In a tricky chase of 148, Naseem Shah stunned Team India in the very first over by dismissing KL Rahul for a golden duck. Shahnawaz Dahani and Haris Rauf also bowled well and complemented Naseem's efforts. As a result of quality bowling by the trio, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma struggled for timing in the powerplay.

Kohli slowly found his range and hit some delightful strokes to bring India back on track. However, Rohit Sharma (12 in 18 balls) could not replicate the same. He perished in the eighth over, trying to break the shackles.

Virat Kohli also followed him to the pavilion after scoring 35 runs, leaving his side in a spot of bother.

Suryakumar Yadav (18) and Ravindra Jadeja tried to take the team ahead by scoring at a healthy rate. Just as the partnership started to look threatening, Naseem Shah came back to send Suryakumar to the pavilion, giving Pakistan a crucial breakthrough.

Hardik Pandya (33* in 17 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (35) held their nerves at the end. They scored briskly to take their side home in an edge-of-the-seat thriller. After picking up three wickets in the first innings, Pandya finished the chase in style with a six in the final over.

Asia Cup 2022: India vs. Pakistan memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the thrilling contest between Team India and Pakistan on Sunday. They expressed the same through some engaging memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

Aditya Sen @AdityaSen0007 Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda watching KL Rahul coming back to pavellion Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda watching KL Rahul coming back to pavellion https://t.co/dV1hcnkcxO

Bangladesh will square off against Afghanistan in the third game of the Asia Cup 2022 in Sharjah on Monday (August 29).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh