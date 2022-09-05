IND vs PAK 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan edge past India in a cliffhanger

Babar Azam-led Pakistan defeated Team India by five wickets in the second Super Four contest of the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday (September 04) in Dubai. Mohammad Nawaz deservingly won the Player of the Match award for his stellar all-round performance in the game.

Virat Kohli's (60 in 44 balls) fantastic half-century, coupled with valuable contributions from Rohit Sharma (28) and KL Rahul (28), helped Team India reach 181/7 in the first innings.

Chasing 182, Pakistan received a huge early blow as they lost skipper Babar Azam (14) in the fourth over cheaply. Fakhar Zaman (15 in 18 balls) came in next and struggled to time his shots. The southpaw departed in the ninth over after a sedate knock while trying to break the shackles.

Pakistan then sent Mohammad Nawaz at number four in a pinch hitter role. The move paid off very well, as his blazing cameo of 42 (in 20 balls) changed the whole complexion of the game and put them in the driver's seat. Mohammad Rizwan (71 in 51 balls) perfectly anchored the innings at the other end by providing solidity.

The Men in Green lost a couple of wickets in the death overs, which set up yet another close finish. Young pacer Arshdeep Singh dropped a simple catch from Asif Ali in the 18th over, which turned out to be a match-defining event. Asif Ali smacked a four and a six soon after, putting his side on the brink of a victory.

Arshdeep Singh dismissed Asif Ali with two balls left in the innings. Iftikhar Ahmed scored two runs from the next ball to take Pakistan to 182/5 in 19.5 overs and win the contest for them.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Indian captain Rohit Sharma reflected on the team's performance and said:

"It's a high-pressure game, we know that. You've got to be at it every time. You can't let anything slip away. A game like that can take a lot out of you but we were quite calm towards the end. Even when Rizwan and Nawaz were batting well we were quite calm since we knew things can change quickly.

He added:

"But that partnership was the difference. Games like these can bring the best out of them if they can deliver. There will be times they will be challenged and things will not go the way they want it to but these games will challenge them.

Asia Cup 2022: India vs. Pakistan memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the thrilling contest between India and Pakistan on Sunday. They expressed the same by posting some engaging memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the Indo-Pak game:

Jaadu @_jaadu_ #INDvsPAK

Me and my boys searching for Arshdeep Me and my boys searching for Arshdeep #INDvsPAK Me and my boys searching for Arshdeep https://t.co/5mgH0DpJfK

sia ²⁴ @fcbsiaaaa Kohli and Rohit waiting for Arshdeep outside the stadium Kohli and Rohit waiting for Arshdeep outside the stadium https://t.co/bWO4h0yCaT

The Alchemist @ponananthvs Live scenes of Rohit packaging Arshdeep back to Punjab Live scenes of Rohit packaging Arshdeep back to Punjab https://t.co/BvIlEsXtY4

yaarivanu_unknownu @memesmaadonu People looking at Arshdeep's smiling face after that drop catch People looking at Arshdeep's smiling face after that drop catch https://t.co/kZE9vB8NU4

Shaqir @shaqirism #INDvsPAK #AsiaCupT20

Rohit Sharma to Arshdeep Singh after match Rohit Sharma to Arshdeep Singh after match #INDvsPAK #AsiaCupT20 Rohit Sharma to Arshdeep Singh after match https://t.co/BiOnWMigTp

India will next face Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 on September 6 (Tuesday) in Dubai.

