IND vs PAK 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan set a below-par target of 148 against India 

Pakistan managed to post a target of 148 runs in a group A match of the Asia Cup 2022 against India on Sunday (August 28) at the Dubai International Stadium.

After being asked to bat first by Indian captain Rohit Sharma, the Men in Green received a huge blow early on as Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed their captain Babar Azam in the third over for 10 runs. Fakhar Zaman came in and tried to take the attack to the opponents by smashing a couple of boundaries.

The southpaw's innings did not last long as he edged one to wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik in the sixth over and walked back to the pavilion despite the Indian fielders not appealing.

Mohammad Rizwan (42) then stitched a valuable 45-run partnership with Iftikhar Ahmed (28) to consolidate the innings after the early setback.

Hardik Pandya (3/25) bowled a sensational spell in the middle overs to remove both the set batters and Khushdil Shah (2), giving India the upper hand in the game.

Wickets kept falling as Pakistan lost half their side with just 97 runs on the board in the 15th over. A brilliant rear-guard effort from tailenders Haris Rauf (13* in seven balls) and Shahnawaz Dahani (16 in six balls) helped Pakistan reach 147 before getting all-out with one ball to spare in the innings.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar ended up with the best T20I figures for an Indian bowler against Pakistan, scalping four wickets for 26 runs. Arshdeep Singh also impressed, picking up two wickets for 33 runs in his four overs. Avesh Khan ended up with one scalp in his two-over spell.

Fans disappointed after witnessing a timid batting approach of Pakistan against India in the Asia Cup 2022

Fans were looking forward to enjoying some intense action in the first innings but were disappointed to witness the underwhelming batting performance from the Babar Azam-led team.

They took to social media platforms to express their views on the first half of the game by sharing hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best ones:

Will India chase down the target easily? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury