IND vs PAK 2022: Top 10 Hardik Pandya memes after his stellar all-round performance against Pakistan

Hardik Pandya once again proved he is worth his weight in gold in the T20 format with a spectacular all-round showing in Group A against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 on August 28 (Sunday) in Dubai.

The Baroda player bowled a phenomenal spell in the first innings, scalping three wickets, and played a crucial role in restricting Pakistan to 147. In the chase, India found themselves in a spot of bother after losing four wickets with 89 on the scoreboard in the 15th over.

With the required rate increasing steadily, Hardik Pandya (33* in 17 balls) came to the crease and steered India towards victory after compiling a match-defining partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (35). He showed great composure during the high-pressure situation in the final overs and finished the chase in style with a six off Mohammad Nawaz.

Indian cricket fans were elated to witness the astonishing performance of Hardik Pandya against the Pakistan side. They heaped praise on him in their unique way by sharing some intriguing memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"He's clocking 140+ now, which is great for us, as is his batting"- Rohit Sharma applauds Hardik Pandya's recent exploits

Speaking at the post-match presentation after the five-wicket victory against Pakistan, Rohit Sharma showered praise on Hardik Pandya for displaying the brilliant form in both the batting and bowling departments.

He also shed light on the hard yards put in by his former Mumbai Indians to improve his fitness. Rohit Sharma said:

"Since the time he made his comeback, he's been great. He's been great in the IPL as well. All that matters. When he wasn't part of the team, he went back and figured out what he needs to do and went back to his fitness regime. He's clocking 140+ now, which is great for us, as is his batting.

Sharma continued:

"He's a lot calmer, yes, but he's also confident of what he wants to execute on the field. We saw the short balls today. A lot of hard work goes into it.

"It was a lot more about understanding his own game and he's done that now. When you're in a situation like that in a high-pressure game, you can panic but he showed no signs of that and took us through."

Team India will next face Hong Kong in their final Group A match of the Asia Cup 2022 on August 31 (Wednesday).

