IND vs PAK 2022: Top 10 Hardik Pandya memes after his stellar all-round performance against Pakistan

Fans react after witnessing a special performance from Hardik Pandya
Balakrishna
Modified Aug 29, 2022 01:38 AM IST

Hardik Pandya once again proved he is worth his weight in gold in the T20 format with a spectacular all-round showing in Group A against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 on August 28 (Sunday) in Dubai.

The Baroda player bowled a phenomenal spell in the first innings, scalping three wickets, and played a crucial role in restricting Pakistan to 147. In the chase, India found themselves in a spot of bother after losing four wickets with 89 on the scoreboard in the 15th over.

Hardik Pandya is adjudged Player of the Match for his excellent all-round show as #TeamIndia win a thriller against Pakistan 👏🎉💥Scorecard - bit.ly/AsiaCup2022-IN… #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/D7GnzdFmQf

With the required rate increasing steadily, Hardik Pandya (33* in 17 balls) came to the crease and steered India towards victory after compiling a match-defining partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (35). He showed great composure during the high-pressure situation in the final overs and finished the chase in style with a six off Mohammad Nawaz.

Indian cricket fans were elated to witness the astonishing performance of Hardik Pandya against the Pakistan side. They heaped praise on him in their unique way by sharing some intriguing memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Mood right now! 🇮🇳📸: BCCI | @hardikpandya7 @DineshKarthik #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/hLh2uYQ68Z
First innings summary. #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/EUuqREbK8J
Close Enough#AsiaCup2022 #INDvPAK #HardikPandya https://t.co/RcCzrEX4Qd
Hardik Pandya with bat and ball today… 🔥#INDvsPAK #IndiaVsPakistan #HardikPandya https://t.co/l7OeUwif3K
Hardik - ramudu mariyu rakshasuduOne of the best comeback in Indian cricket history 🛐Best match also.#INDvsPAK #HardikPandya #VikramSquad #Bhuvi #Jadeja #ViratKohli𓃵 https://t.co/imZdZpzQEJ
Hardik Pandya carrying responsibilities today https://t.co/kk8CRBdAmK
Hardik Pandya to Dinesh Karthik in Final Over against Pakistan today!What a match! #HardikPandya #INDvsPAK https://t.co/zj4rW5mQ1f

"He's clocking 140+ now, which is great for us, as is his batting"- Rohit Sharma applauds Hardik Pandya's recent exploits

Speaking at the post-match presentation after the five-wicket victory against Pakistan, Rohit Sharma showered praise on Hardik Pandya for displaying the brilliant form in both the batting and bowling departments.

He also shed light on the hard yards put in by his former Mumbai Indians to improve his fitness. Rohit Sharma said:

"Since the time he made his comeback, he's been great. He's been great in the IPL as well. All that matters. When he wasn't part of the team, he went back and figured out what he needs to do and went back to his fitness regime. He's clocking 140+ now, which is great for us, as is his batting.

Sharma continued:

"He's a lot calmer, yes, but he's also confident of what he wants to execute on the field. We saw the short balls today. A lot of hard work goes into it.
"It was a lot more about understanding his own game and he's done that now. When you're in a situation like that in a high-pressure game, you can panic but he showed no signs of that and took us through."

Team India will next face Hong Kong in their final Group A match of the Asia Cup 2022 on August 31 (Wednesday).

Is Hardik Pandya the best T20 all-rounder in world cricket today? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.

