IND vs PAK 2022: "Tweeted about India just to spice things up" - Waqar Younis on his 'big relief' remark regarding Shaheen Afridi's absence

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis received flak from many fans after he tweeted that Shaheen Afridi's injury-forced absence would be a big relief for Indian batters at the Asia Cup 2022.

Speaking on the YouTube channel OneCricket, he clarified that his intention was not to offend anyone with his comments. Younis stated that the purpose of his tweet was only to "spice things up a bit" ahead of the much-awaited clash.

Younis said:

"Shaheen Afridi's absence is surely going to be a big relief for all openers. I tweeted about India just to spice things up a bit. But there is only love. I don't have any issues, and I didn't intentionally target anyone."

Younis did, however, point out that Pakistan's left-arm fast bowlers had rattled India's top-order during the ICC Champions Trophy final in 2017 as well as at the T20 World Cup 2021 last year in the UAE:

"During the Champions Trophy final in 2017 and also at the T20 World Cup last year, India's top-order batters struggled against left-armers who brought the ball back into the right-handers at a good pace."

Notably, Shaheen Afridi is currently on the sidelines because of a knee injury that he sustained while playing a Test match against Sri Lanka last month. Mohammad Hasnain has replaced Afridi in Pakistan's squad for the Asia Cup 2022.

Afridi was the architect of the Men in Green's momentous 10-wicket win over India last year. He claimed the crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli, denting the side's chances of registering an imposing total in the T20 World Cup clash.

India to kick off Asia Cup 2022 campaign with blockbuster clash against Pakistan

The Rohit Sharma-led India side are placed in Group A of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 alongside Pakistan and Hong Kong. They are set to open their campaign with a much-awaited encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (August 28).

The Men in Blue will be looking to avenge their T20 World Cup loss by trumping their nemesis at the continental event.

The two sides have faced each other on 14 occasions at the Asia Cup. India have the edge in the head-to-head, having emerged victorious eight times. Pakistan, on the other hand, have five wins to their name.

It is worth mentioning that the Indian side will also be without their fast bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who hasn't been included in the squad due to injury.

