IND vs PAK 2022: “I feel Virat Kohli will be back in form” - Danish Kaneria’s big prediction on Indian batter ahead of Asia Cup 2022 clash against Pakistan 

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has predicted that Virat Kohli will return to form in the high-voltage India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 clash in Dubai on Sunday (August 28).

Kohli, who skipped the white ball tours of the West Indies and Zimbabwe following a poor series in England, will return to international cricket with Sunday’s match. The much-hyped game will also be the Kohli’s 100 T20I.

Previewing the match, Kaneria backed the former Indian captain to return to form. While speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

“I feel Virat Kohli will be back in form and will reach the heights of old. Remember, it’s a big game, so it is all the more important for Kohli to go out and hit peak form again. I just think that he will do the same.”

Kohli was in the news on Saturday when it was revealed during an interview that he felt mentally down while going through a lean patch. Speaking to Star Sports, he admitted:

“For the first time in 10 years, I didn’t touch my bat for a month. I came to the realization that I was trying to fake my intensity a bit recently. I was convincing myself that no, you had the intensity. But your body was telling you to stop. The mind was telling me to take a break and step back.

“I’m looked at as a guy who is mentally very strong and I am. But everyone has a limit and you need to recognize that limit, otherwise, things can get unhealthy for you,” he added.

The 33-year-old recently completed 1000 days without an international hundred. His last ton came against Bangladesh in Kolkata during the Day-Night Test in November 2019.

“Suryakumar Yadav can have a very good game” - Danish Kaneria picks key players in India-Pakistan contest

According to Kaneria, apart from Kohli, 360-degree batter Suryakumar Yadav will also be key to India’s fortunes, while Muhammad Rizwan’s performance will be crucial for Pakistan. He said:

“Considering the kind of form he is in, Suryakumar Yadav can be expected to have a very good game. Speaking of Pakistan, Rizwan will be a key factor. He will be the X factor for Pakistan team.”

Suryakumar has played 23 T20Is for India, scoring 672 runs at an average of 37.33 and a strike rate of 175.45. On the other hand, Rizwan has 1662 runs from 56 T20Is at an average of 50.36 and a strike rate of 128.83.

