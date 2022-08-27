IND vs PAK 2022: “He is probably the top batsman in the world right now across formats” - Virat Kohli hails Babar Azam 

Team India batter Virat Kohli has admitted that Pakistan captain Babar Azam is probably the best batsman in the world right now across the three formats of the game. He also praised the cricketer for remaining grounded despite reaching great heights in his career.

The camaraderie between the Pakistan skipper and Kohli has made headlines a number of times over the last couple of years. A few days back as well, a picture of their interaction in the midst of preparations for the Asia Cup 2022 went viral.

Kohli and Babar will be in opposite camps when the Men in Blue take on Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday (August 28). Speaking ahead of the big game, Kohli opened up on his equation with the Pakistan run-machine. He told Star Sports:

“The first interaction I had with him was (during the) 2019 World Cup after the game in Manchester. Imad (Wasim), whom I have known since U-19 cricket because we played against each other, said Babar wanted to have a chat. We sat down, spoke about the game.”

The 33-year-old lauded the Pakistani cricketer for not changing his nature despite the kind of success that he has achieved. Kohli added:

“I saw a lot of regard and respect from him from day 1. And that hasn't changed, regardless of the fact that he is probably the top batsman in the world right now across formats, performing so consistently. Rightly so, he has amazing talent. I have always enjoyed watching him play.”

"That (his behavior) hasn’t changed because he is performing now and he is coming into his own. I don't see his attitude or his approach changing towards me, which is a very good sign of someone who is very grounded in his foundations of his upbringing. His cricketing foundations as well are very solid,” the former India captain added.

Babar has represented Pakistan in 42 Tests, 92 ODIs and 74 T20Is, scoring a total of 10472 runs across the three formats of the game.

“You need players like him to keep world cricket exciting” - Virat Kohli on Babar Azam

During the interaction, Kohli predicted that Babar will go a long way and added that cricket needs players like him to keep the excitement factor alive. Concluding his thoughts on the Pakistan captain, he said:

“These kind of players, characters go a long way. They inspire a lot of people. I see that happening with him as well. I congratulated him for how he has been playing and I told him how amazing to watch it is. I wish him and the best and he deserves all of this. Eventually, you need players like him to keep world cricket exciting.”

Babar heads into the Asia Cup 2022 with some amazing performances in recent matches. He scored a hundred and two fifties during the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. The Pakistan captain also registered scores of 74, 57 and 91 in the ODIs against Netherlands.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert