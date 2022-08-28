IND vs PAK 2022: “Virat Kohli is looking very relaxed” - Harbhajan Singh confident of Indian batter rediscovering form

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has stated that Virat Kohli is looking in a relaxed state of mind during his preparations for the Asia Cup 2022. He also backed the struggling batter to recapture his lost glory.

A lot of eyes will be on the former Indian captain when he takes the field during his team's clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. The match will be the batter’s 100th T20I and also his first international game since the tour of England.

Although the 33-year-old has failed to live up to expectations in recent times, Harbhajan is confident of the star cricketer rediscovering his form. Speaking to Sports Tak, he asserted:

“Virat Kohli is looking very relaxed. His practice routine is still the same. His hard work is also of the same level. The runs may have dried up, but all the big players have gone through this phase, be it Wasim Akram or Sunny (Sunil) Gavaskar sir.

“Great players are those who rise after falling. I have no doubt that Virat Kohli will rise again and in brilliant fashion at that,” Harbhajan added.

Sharing his thoughts on Kohli’s struggles, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi advised him to stick to his naturally aggressive game. He stated:

“I am a Virat Kohli fan because he plays positive and attacking cricket. There has been pressure on him due to low scores, but he should not move away from his strengths. Virat will have to find a way out of this rut himself. All I can say is, if he sticks to his natural game, he will have better chances of being successful.”

In 99 T20Is so far, Kohli has scored 3308 runs at an average of 50.12 and a strike rate of 137.66.

“Once they get on the ground, they won’t be relaxed” - Harbhajan Singh on Team India’s intensity

Unlike previous India-Pakistan encounters, the build-up to Sunday’s match has been rather tranquil, with players from both sides having friendly interactions. Asked if there is less pressure in the Asia Cup match, Harbhajan explained:

“Under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, the team is looking relaxed. There is not so much pressure because this is their first game and they are likely to clash again and, if they do really well, a third time. It's not like the World Cup pressure, but India-Pakistan is still a big game. Once they get on the ground, they won’t be relaxed.”

BCCI @BCCI The #AsiaCup2022 is a fresh tournament and a new start. We are here for a purpose and we will focus on what we want to achieve from this tournament. Everyone is very excited to be here: #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 ahead of #INDvPAK The #AsiaCup2022 is a fresh tournament and a new start. We are here for a purpose and we will focus on what we want to achieve from this tournament. Everyone is very excited to be here: #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 ahead of #INDvPAK. https://t.co/HxfO5ziSJ5

India and Pakistan have been placed in Group A for the Asia Cup 2022. Hong Kong have joined them as the third team. In all probability, irrespective of Sunday’s result, the arch-rivals are set to clash again in the Super 4.

